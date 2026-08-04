A dreamy pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali has gone viral after one unsettling detail in a photograph left millions of viewers scratching their heads and some thoroughly spooked.

A dreamy pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali has gone viral after one unsettling detail in a photograph left millions of viewers scratching their heads and some thoroughly spooked. The now-viral image, shared by Bali-based photography studio Lemuriarts on Instagram as part of Teddy and Steffani's pre-wedding shoot, initially appears to capture the couple enjoying a peaceful stroll. However, social media users quickly spotted something bizarre lurking in the upper portion of the frame.

What appeared to be a pair of human legs hanging in mid-air above the couple sparked a flood of reactions online.

"I think there is someone hanging right there," one Instagram user commented, while another admitted, "The first frame scared me."

The mysterious photograph soon found its way to X, where a screenshot of the Instagram post racked up more than five million views, fuelling even more speculation and humorous theories.

Several suggested that the "floating" legs actually belonged to someone standing on a ladder positioned in the foreground. According to them, the camera angle created a striking optical illusion, making it appear as though a person was suspended in the air. A closer look at the image convinced many viewers that this theory matched what was visible in the frame.