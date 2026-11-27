South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun assured his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, that Seoul will not intervene or deploy troops in the West Asia conflict, prioritizing diplomatic solutions to ongoing regional tensions.

Seoul [South Korea], November 27 (ANI): South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday assured his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi during a telephonic conversation that Seoul has "no intention" of intervening in the ongoing conflict in West Asia or deploying troops in the region. According to the Iranian Embassy in South Korea, the leaders held a detailed conversation about the latest regional situation as well as bilateral relations between the two countries. "South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the morning of November 26, 2026, exchanging views on bilateral relations and the recent regional situation," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

As Araghchi raised alarms over the foreign military presence in the region, noting that such measures would "heighten tensions" and expand the conflict beyond the current geographical scope, FM Hyun expressed solidarity with Iran and assured no such intervention from South Korea. "During the call, Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed concern over the presence of any foreign military forces in the region, stressing that rather than contributing to peace and security, such a presence would heighten tensions and expand the scope of the conflict." the Embassy wrote. Foreign Minister Araghchi also outlined recent diplomatic efforts and initiatives to maintain peace and stability in the region, and set out the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm position on the requirements and basic framework for achieving regional peace," it added.

The South Korean Foreign Minister also expressed hopes for a peaceful diplomatic resolution of the simmering tensions. "Foreign Minister Cho reaffirmed South Korea’s support for peace and stability in the region, assuring Foreign Minister Araghchi that South Korea has no intention of intervening in or participating in the war and no plans to deploy troops to the region. He also expressed hope that a peaceful solution could be found to end the current war and tensions," the post concluded. https://x.com/IraninSKorea/status/2126148739840770529

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday, in a series of messages on his official Telegram channel, in an interview with IRNA, said that Tehran's immediate focus was on strengthening the country's resilience against external pressures, while maintaining trade routes and meeting domestic requirements. He added that his colleagues, particularly those working in neighbouring countries, were working continuously to meet Iran's requirements and ensure that trade routes remained open. “My colleagues, especially in neighbouring countries, are working around the clock to meet the country's needs, keep trade routes open, and take any other action that helps meet the country's needs. The goal is for the enemies to know that it is not possible to surround Iran and they cannot surround our country,” he said.

Addressing the possibility of negotiations, Araghchi maintained that diplomacy remained part of Tehran's approach, but said that countering external pressure was currently a more important priority. The Iranian Foreign Minister further confirmed that mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan were continuing, with both countries conveying proposals and suggestions. Reiterating Tehran's position on the conflict, he said Iran viewed American and Israeli policies as aligned, while maintaining that the country remained prepared for both defence and diplomacy. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has said that America has "victory at hand" in its war on Iran, while indicating that Washington is allowing Tehran to reach an agreement to prevent further loss of life. Trump said, “We have victory at hand [in Iran]. It will happen whenever I want it to happen. We are trying to be nice. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I am not sure if they are going to take advantage of that. Many people question why - are they crazy? Maybe they are.” (ANI)