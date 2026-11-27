Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced enhanced measures to combat Japan's rising human-bear conflicts, including spring culls, technology adoption, and increased inter-ministerial cooperation to protect public safety.

Tokyo [Japan], November 27 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday addressed the country’s growing human-bear conflict issues, promising action including culls next spring. “Sightings of bears have been reported one after another in our communities as well, and I imagine this has heightened everyone’s concerns,” the PM wrote in a post on X. “This morning, we held a “Ministerial Meeting on Measures to Address Bear Damage” (chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara). “The Takaichi Cabinet has strengthened measures to address bear damage, including formulating a “Roadmap” for these measures in March and appointing a “Minister in Charge of Measures to Address Bear Damage” (Minister Hiroyoshi Sasakawa) in September,” she continued.

According to Takaichi, bear sightings from April through June this year exceeded 12,000, double the number for the same period last year. Since then, however, sightings have remained relatively low, and the number of human injuries and fatalities has also been lower than during the same period last year (April-October). “One factor behind this is that the abundance of acorns and other food sources for bears has fluctuated between good and poor years in recent years. However, we believe the results of the measures we have taken in rapid succession since the Takaichi Cabinet took office are also beginning to emerge. “Meanwhile, human injuries and fatalities continue to occur, and the impact of bear sightings on local economies and tourism is also becoming apparent.”

She warned that with a poor acorn crop forecast for next autumn in Akita Prefecture, there are indications that next year could be another “year of mass sightings,” as last year was. “With this understanding of the current situation, I instructed Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara, who chairs the ministerial meeting, to ensure that measures to address bear damage are as thorough as possible,” said Takaichi.

She outlined that “First, to strengthen medical responses, including treatment and support for victims’ return to society, we decided to add the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare as a new member of the ministerial meeting, starting with today’s meeting. “We will also further advance efforts such as strengthening population control culls in spring, securing specialized personnel, including government hunters, and developing and promoting the adoption of new technologies such as ICT and drones. We will also begin revising the “Roadmap” to prepare for the possibility of mass sightings in the coming years.”

The PM asked the public to refrain from making unnecessary or non-urgent trips into bear habitats, bearing in mind that many of this fiscal year’s fatalities have occurred in the mountains. “If you must enter such areas, please check the sighting information and precautions issued by local authorities in advance.”

Japan’s human-bear conflict has escalated lately as its human population shrinks. Bears are increasingly entering towns, schools, farms, and urban edges, driven by growing bear populations, wild food shortages, and shifting rural landscapes. (ANI)