Australia has sanctioned Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad, accusing them of orchestrating antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran's IRGC to disrupt their operational resources.

Canberra [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australia has imposed counter-terrorism financing sanctions on two individuals accused of orchestrating antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s office, the Australian government publicly named Zohair Hassib and Kazem Hamad for the first time. According to the release, the pair "are assessed to have used a complex chain of proxies to orchestrate the horrific antisemitic arson attacks targeting Australia’s Jewish community at the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in 2024". "The activities of these individuals were referred to in ASIO’s Annual Threat Assessment, delivered in June. Today, they are named publicly for the first time," the release stated.

Canberra emphasised that the financial restrictions aim to cut off operational resources for Tehran-backed networks. "Counter-terrorism financing sanctions restrict terrorist actors’ access to funds, disrupting their ability to recruit, plan and conduct attacks," the statement read, calling the move "an important step in disrupting the IRGC’s ability to conduct attacks against Australians and Australian interests." Under Australian law, it is now a criminal offence to use, deal with, or make assets available to Hassib and Hamad. Breaching the sanctions carries penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment and heavy fines, alongside additional penalties under the Criminal Code Act 1995 for dealings with a state sponsor of terrorism.

The statement noted that the sanctions "build on the strong action Australia has already taken to hold the Iranian regime to account for these appalling attacks," which includes formally listing the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism, expelling the Iranian Ambassador and three other diplomats, and suspending operations at the Australian Embassy in Tehran. "The Albanese Government will continue to act against terrorism and foreign interference, and against those who seek to harm Australians and sow division in our communities," the release affirmed, adding that the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and law enforcement agencies continue to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute such threats.

With Friday's designation, Australia now lists 102 individuals and entities under counter-terrorism financing sanctions, alongside 30 terrorist organisations and one state sponsor of terrorism. Last year in November, Australia had officially listed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism, over attacks on the Jewish community in the country. The decision follows assessments by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), which found that the IRGC orchestrated two attacks targeting Jewish Australians: the bombing at Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney in October 2024 and the attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December of the same year.

The PM Anthony Albanese government had said the attacks were "cowardly" attempts to sow division in Australia's multicultural society. The move came after Parliament passed the Criminal Code Amendment (State Sponsors of Terrorism) Act 2025, which enables the government to respond specifically to acts of state-backed terrorism. The IRGC is the first to be listed under these new provisions. Under the law, it then became a criminal offence in Australia to direct activities of, be a member of, associate with, recruit for, train with, provide funds to or receive funds from, or support in any form an entity listed as a state sponsor of terrorism. Offences carry penalties of up to 25 years in prison.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong had said the IRGC's role in attacks inside Australia represented "unprecedented and dangerous acts of aggression by a foreign nation". "It has no place in Australia," Wong had said, adding that the government had taken the strongest action to date against Iran to protect national security. On October 20, 2024, attackers set fire to Sydney’s kosher Lewis Continental Kitchen. Australian intelligence later traced the chain of command to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which used offshore coordinators and paid local criminal proxies, via encrypted messages and cryptocurrency, to direct the arson attack. Later on December 6, 2024, masked assailants broke into Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue, spread accelerant with a broom, and ignited a devastating fire. Treated as terrorism by counter-terrorism police, the attack was also linked by intelligence to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operating through overseas coordinators and local proxies.