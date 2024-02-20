Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Son of Vladimir Putin ally found dead at 35 under mysterious circumstances, foul play suspected

    In a shocking turn of events, the 35-year-old son of a close ally to Vladimir Putin was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances, leaving investigators and the public grappling for answers. Such instances have increased in Russia after the Ukraine invasion in 2022.

    Son of Vladimir Putin ally found dead at 35 under mysterious circumstances, foul play suspected avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Igor Sechin lost his son Ivan Sechin under mysterious circumstances. The death of the 35-year-old is said to have occurred during the first week of February. Russia has been witnessing multiple deaths in mysterious circumstances for a couple of years.

    Igor Sechin has been one of the staunch allies of Vladimir Putin and also supported the Ukraine invasion in 2022. The CEO of Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft reached fortunes after Putin's support. However, his 35-year-old son's sudden death comes as a major shock to not only the Kremlin but also other Russian oligarchs.

    The news of the death wasn't made public and it still remains that way as no official statement has been released by the Rosneft CEO. It was the exiled Leonid Nevzlin who brought the news to light through the National Register of Inheritance cases. The Russian oligarch shared his findings on Facebook (now Meta).

    He said, “Today when we recalled with my friends and partners why started the Kremlin war against Yukos, namely Mikhail Khodorkovsky's report on corruption at the RPP meeting, it was today that I learned that Igor Sechin had just lost his son. The very same man who fabricated every blatant and bloody case against us. And still.

    Probably hard to believe but my heart goes out to a father who lost his child. How I sympathize with Alexei Navalny's mother. How I sympathized in recent years to Bory Nemtsov's mother, who left us this month. My condolences to the Sechiny family, who are forced to hide their grief.”

    Independent Russian media outlets have shed more light on the incident. Ivan Sechin reportedly felt uncomfortable around 4:30 AM on February 5 and fell on his bed unconsciously. Those around him tried to revive him from the state of unconsciousness. However, by the time the ambulance arrived for further treatment, Ivan Sechin was dead. The reason given behind his death is a detached blood clot.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 7:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kremlin slams Yulia Navalnaya's claims on husband's death, says accusations 'Unfounded, Vulgar' avv

    Kremlin slams Yulia Navalnaya's claims on husband's death, says accusations ‘Unfounded, Vulgar’

    Global law enforcement agencies disrupt 'most harmful cyber crime group' Lockbit in coordinated operation snt

    Global law enforcement agencies disrupt 'most harmful cyber crime group' Lockbit in coordinated operation

    Netanyahu takes on Lula over Holocaust remark, Declares Brazilian President unwelcome in Israel avv

    Netanyahu takes on Lula over Holocaust remark, Declares Brazilian President unwelcome in Israel

    Vladimir Putin presents Russian made luxury car as gift to North Korea's Kim Jong Un avv

    Vladimir Putin presents Russian made luxury car as gift to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

    Experts warn of rapid spread of 'zombie deer disease' with potential human infection risk snt

    Experts warn of rapid spread of 'zombie deer disease' with potential human infection risk

    Recent Stories

    Premalu 7 reasons to watch this Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi starrer ATG

    'Premalu': 7 reasons to watch this Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi starrer

    Eye on LAC, Army mulls converting its Central Command HQ into XVIII Corps

    Eye on LAC, Army mulls converting its Central Command HQ into XVIII Corps; Here's what it means

    Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali: Massive turnout during BJP leader's visit; says situation 'horrific' (WATCH) avv

    Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali: Massive turnout during BJP leader's visit; says situation 'horrific' (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam for Article 370; here's how actress reacts RBA

    PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam for Article 370; here's how actress reacts

    Farmers to resume Dilli Chalo protest on February 21 here is how they are preparing for it gcw

    Farmers gear up with modified machinery to resume ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest on February 21 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon