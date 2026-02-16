Actor Soha Ali Khan expressed grave concerns about the digital risks women face, urging for mandatory ethical AI safeguards. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, she highlighted the dual nature of AI, its power to empower and its potential for harm.

Speaking about the intersection of technology, gender and safety, Khan reflected on the remarkable transformation she has witnessed across India in recent years. "I've watched this transformation across India as well. Young women are built businesses online. Girls are still attending stories that one side was faced in entrepreneurs," she said, highlighting how digital platforms have opened doors for female entrepreneurship and storytelling.

The Dual Nature of Digital Empowerment

According to Khan, the rise of digital literacy initiatives and online tools has created new pathways for empowerment. She noted that technology has enabled young women not only to access education but also to find their voices. "AI is extraordinary. It improves healthcare access, it expands education. It helps to close maternal health gaps. And through my work, I've seen how digital tools like these are really empowering, from digital literacy programs to young girls becoming very confident storytellers," she said.

Amplifying Harm: The Dark Side of AI

However, Khan cautioned that the digital world mirrors the inequalities of the society that shapes it. "Digital world is not neutral. It reflects the society that builds it. And now AI is accelerating everything," she remarked, underscoring how emerging technologies can amplify both opportunity and harm.

While acknowledging the benefits of artificial intelligence, she warned that the same tools are being misused at an alarming pace. "But AI is also making faster, cheaper and stable. It's easier, easier than ever now to impersonate someone, to create deep fakes, to manipulate images, to misuse personal data. And most women, unfortunately, we don't know how to fight back," Khan stated.

Her concerns extend beyond the realm of technology. She emphasized that online harm has far-reaching consequences. "And this isn't just a tech issue. It is a mental health issue, it's a public health issue, and it is a human rights issue, which is why ethical AI is not optional. I would say it is mandatory," she said.

A Call for Mandatory Ethical AI

Defining what ethical AI should entail, Khan called for comprehensive systemic safeguards. "And when I say ethical AI, I mean safety by design, privacy by default, meaningful concept clear reporting system, real accountability," she asserted.

As India continues its rapid digital expansion, Khan's remarks add to a growing chorus demanding responsible innovation. Her call highlights the urgent need for policymakers, tech companies and civil society to ensure that technological advancement does not come at the cost of women's safety, dignity and rights. (ANI)