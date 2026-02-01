A series of high-level US officials, including Deputy NSA Robert Gabriel, have visited India, strengthening bilateral ties. The visits highlight growing cooperation, with India joining the US-led Pax Silica initiative for economic security.

United States Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel is visiting India, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Monday. In a post on X, Gor said, "My great friend and Deputy National Security Advisor, Robert Gabriel, is visiting us in India!" My great friend and Deputy National Security Advisor, Robert Gabriel, is visiting us in India! pic.twitter.com/mpGwoa2WE5 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 23, 2026

India Joins US-led Pax Silica Initiative

Earlier United States Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg also paid a visit to India as the country signed US-led Pax Silica initiative during the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit held here in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Helberg said that it reinforces the need to work together for shared economic security. "Being here really underlines the importance of India being a friend and a partner in the PAX SILICA project. There are so many American companies who came here and rolled out incredibly historic projects. Google rolled out a transpacific and oceanic submarine cable that connects India to the United States. Micron was here earlier rolling out fabs that actually complement their activities in the US. I think this is part of a much bigger story about India and the US working together at every layer of the supply chain stack to help reinforce our shared economic security. Ultimately, Pax Silica is an economic security coalition that does not follow the typical geometries of geopolitical alliances. It is a group of countries that realize that shared supply chains are actually more binding than shared ideology. And so we're very happy to be here and we're very excited to partner with India, " he said.

US Indo-Pacific Commander's Visit

Previously, Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, visited India from February 14-19, to collaborate on the India-US shared security interests and to strengthen the nations' close military ties, an official statement from the US Indo-Pacific Command noted in a statement. As per the statement, the visit to New Delhi, Chandimandir and Bengaluru underscored India's vital role in advancing regional security and strengthened military interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace domains.

While in New Delhi, Admiral Paparo met with senior Indian defence officials, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. These discussions centred on areas of mutual interest, including India's contributions to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)