A small Cessna plane crashed into a residential area in San Diego’s Murphy Canyon, setting multiple homes on fire. Evacuations are underway, and officials are investigating the crash’s cause. Injuries and casualties remain unknown.

A small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego early on Thursday morning, causing several homes and cars to catch fire, according to local authorities.

The crash happened in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, a densely populated area close to a local airport. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft was a Cessna 550, a small business jet that typically carries six to eight people.

At least 15 homes were reported to be on fire, and many others had to be evacuated as a safety measure. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where large flames and thick smoke could be seen rising into the air.

Speaking at a press conference, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy said there was “jet fuel all over the place” and that firefighters were working to search every home to make sure all residents were safe.

Eddy confirmed that the plane hit several homes directly, though details about the number of passengers on board or any injuries have not yet been released. He also mentioned that foggy weather conditions may have played a role in the crash, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The public has been advised to avoid the area, as rescue and fire teams continue their work. Officials say safety remains their top priority at this time.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are expected to carry out a full investigation into the incident.