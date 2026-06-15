Slovak PM Robert Fico praised India's rapid economic growth, digital transformation, and AI advances, saying the country outpaces many advanced nations. He congratulated India for its progress during PM Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to Slovakia.

Slovak PM Lauds India's Economic and Digital Prowess

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday lauded India's rapid economic growth, digital transformation and advances in artificial intelligence, saying the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors.

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Speaking during the exchange of MoUs and joint press statements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bratislava, Fico said Slovakia and India are linked by several common interests and expressed admiration for India's achievements across multiple fields. "Slovak Republic and India are countries which are connected by a number of common topics. I would like to congratulate India for the fantastic results which you are achieving," Fico said.

Calling it an honour to host PM Modi, he highlighted India's growing global stature."It is a great honour for me to welcome the PM of the country with the largest population in the world, but at the same time a country which is the fifth biggest economy in the world, and it has the ambition to be the third biggest economy in the world," he said.

The Slovak leader congratulated India for its progress in various sectors, particularly digitalisation and artificial intelligence. "I congratulate for the results you have achieved in different areas. You dominate in the field of digitalisation and the use of AI. You have come so far that you are faster than many advanced countries in different parts of the world," he said.

Drawing a comparison with Europe, Fico noted that the European Union (EU) continues to face economic challenges and suggested that India's growth trajectory offers valuable lessons."We are struggling in the EU. What could the EU do if we could achieve 6-7 per cent growth?" he remarked.

Modi's Historic Visit and Bilateral Engagements

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Bratislava on Monday during his visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the European nation.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival as he began the second leg of his European tour.

PM Modi also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements. Ahead of their formal talks, the two leaders visited an art exhibition.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present in the Indian delegation accompanying the Prime Minister. (ANI)