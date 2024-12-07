Sir Cliff Richard slammed over claims to have recipe for 'greatest gravy in the world'. Now experts weigh in

84-year-old Sir Cliff Richard hit the headlines this week after boldly claiming to have the recipe for the 'greatest gravy in the world'. 

Sir Cliff Richard slammed over claims to have recipe for 'greatest gravy in the world'. Now experts weigh in shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

 

84-year-old Sir Cliff Richard hit the headlines this week after boldly claiming to have the recipe for the 'greatest gravy in the world'. His unconventional culinary take replaces the classic roast juices and wine with a medley of unexpected flavors, sparking both admiration and outrage.

Richard's method is anything but traditional. He combines eight stock cubes—lamb, chicken, beef, and vegetable varieties—with boiling water. To this, he adds two fried, chopped onions, along with teriyaki, soy, and Worcestershire sauces.

While some have applauded his creativity, others, including renowned chefs, are far from impressed. Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown, owner of the Pearly Queen oyster bar in East London called the recipe "absolutely vile."

Also read: SHOCKING! UK teen dies on video call with mother after 'careless' hotel staff serve peanuts in desert

Scientists back Cliff's bold experiment

Food scientists suggest that Sir Cliff might be onto something. Dr. Nathan Kilah, a food scientist from the University of Tasmania, argues that the superstar's choice of ingredients could enhance flavor complexity.

“These ingredients will broaden the flavor profile through sweetness (sugar), acidity (vinegar, citric and malic acids), and umami,” Dr. Kilah explained in The Conversation. “Some folk even add Vegemite to their gravy for an extra umami boost.”

The science of 'perfect gravy'

Dr. Kilah says that the cornerstone of exceptional gravy lies in the juices from the roasting tray.

“Roasting meats causes the fats to ‘render’ and separate from the meat as a liquid,” he explained. “The fat pools in the tray with flavor-rich meat juices.”

However, too much fat can ruin the texture, creating what Kilah describes as an "unpleasant mouthfeel." His advice? Separate the fat from the liquid to control its inclusion.

“One specific flavor compound identified as having a ‘gravy aroma’ comes from roasted vegetables,” Dr. Kilah said. Including veggies in the roasting pan enriches the depth of the gravy’s flavor.

To thicken the concoction, he recommends using starches like corn or arrowroot for their neutral taste and higher starch content. A dash of salt, a glug of red wine, and even a dollop of ketchup can elevate the dish further, broadening the flavor profile.

For those intimidated by the art of gravy-making, Dr. Kilah assures that instant gravy powder is a reliable fallback. “The advantages of the instant version are speed and uniformity due to the carefully controlled commercial production,” he noted.

Also read: Men or women? Who uses most emojis during chats & what does it say about emotional intelligence

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING! UK teen dies on video call with mother after 'careless' hotel staff serves peanuts in desert

SHOCKING! UK teen dies on video call with mother after 'careless' hotel staff serve peanuts in desert

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer goes viral; see pics shk

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer go viral; see pics

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report shk

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH) shk

Houses topple, pool shakes: Dramatic videos capture chaos as 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits California (WATCH)

Muhammad is the most popular boys name in United Kingdom Olivia top choice for girls gcw

‘Muhammad’ is the most popular boys' name in UK, 'Olivia' top choice for girls

Recent Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

West Bengal's Lakshmi Bhandar, widow, and old age pension: December allowance details AJR

West Bengal's Lakshmi Bhandar, widow, and old age pension: December allowance details

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody anr

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details AJR

Chennai weather ALERT: IMD warns of heavy showers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh; check details

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter CHILLS return to city; RAINFALL predicted? Know here ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter CHILLS return to city; RAINFALL predicted? Know here

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon