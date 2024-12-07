Sir Cliff Richard slammed over claims to have recipe for 'greatest gravy in the world'. Now experts weigh in

84-year-old Sir Cliff Richard hit the headlines this week after boldly claiming to have the recipe for the 'greatest gravy in the world'.

84-year-old Sir Cliff Richard hit the headlines this week after boldly claiming to have the recipe for the 'greatest gravy in the world'. His unconventional culinary take replaces the classic roast juices and wine with a medley of unexpected flavors, sparking both admiration and outrage.

Richard's method is anything but traditional. He combines eight stock cubes—lamb, chicken, beef, and vegetable varieties—with boiling water. To this, he adds two fried, chopped onions, along with teriyaki, soy, and Worcestershire sauces.

While some have applauded his creativity, others, including renowned chefs, are far from impressed. Michelin-starred chef Tom Brown, owner of the Pearly Queen oyster bar in East London called the recipe "absolutely vile."

Scientists back Cliff's bold experiment

Food scientists suggest that Sir Cliff might be onto something. Dr. Nathan Kilah, a food scientist from the University of Tasmania, argues that the superstar's choice of ingredients could enhance flavor complexity.

“These ingredients will broaden the flavor profile through sweetness (sugar), acidity (vinegar, citric and malic acids), and umami,” Dr. Kilah explained in The Conversation. “Some folk even add Vegemite to their gravy for an extra umami boost.”

The science of 'perfect gravy'

Dr. Kilah says that the cornerstone of exceptional gravy lies in the juices from the roasting tray.

“Roasting meats causes the fats to ‘render’ and separate from the meat as a liquid,” he explained. “The fat pools in the tray with flavor-rich meat juices.”

However, too much fat can ruin the texture, creating what Kilah describes as an "unpleasant mouthfeel." His advice? Separate the fat from the liquid to control its inclusion.

“One specific flavor compound identified as having a ‘gravy aroma’ comes from roasted vegetables,” Dr. Kilah said. Including veggies in the roasting pan enriches the depth of the gravy’s flavor.

To thicken the concoction, he recommends using starches like corn or arrowroot for their neutral taste and higher starch content. A dash of salt, a glug of red wine, and even a dollop of ketchup can elevate the dish further, broadening the flavor profile.

For those intimidated by the art of gravy-making, Dr. Kilah assures that instant gravy powder is a reliable fallback. “The advantages of the instant version are speed and uniformity due to the carefully controlled commercial production,” he noted.

