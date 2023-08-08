Singapore: Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail

A disgruntled former employee in Singapore, Vict Lim Siong Hock, took drastic measures after being terminated from his job, leading to a criminal act of wrongful confinement. In September last year, 52-year-old Lim padlocked the sole entrance to his former workplace, trapping nine ex-colleagues inside the office premises, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA). On Monday, Lim pleaded guilty to charges of wrongful confinement and sending an abusive message to a former colleague, resulting in a fine of $2,983 (Rs 2.47 lakh).

According to court records, Lim initiated his employment as a driver and logistics assistant at an electronics company situated in the Pantech Business Hub in late May 2022. His work officially commenced on July 1, 2022, following an 8am to 5pm schedule, inclusive of a one-hour lunch break. However, his employment was abruptly terminated on August 30, 2022, before he could complete his probationary period.

Driven by resentment towards his dismissal, Lim purchased a padlock from a hardware store with the intent of securing the office's solitary entrance. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:20pm, he executed his plan by padlocking the entrance door. Believing that his former colleagues were on lunch breaks and likely absent from the office, Lim's assumption proved incorrect.

Unbeknownst to him, the office's staggered lunch breaks ensured a continuous presence of at least one employee within the premises. Around ten minutes after Lim had locked the door, an employee attempted to exit for restroom use but discovered the door's outside lock. He promptly informed his trapped colleagues, resulting in a total of nine employees confined within the office.

Their collective efforts led to a colleague from another part of the building being summoned for assistance. After verifying the padlocked entrance door, it was evident that a solution was required. The company promptly engaged a locksmith, incurring a cost of approximately $60, to remove the padlock on the same day. The incident was recorded by security cameras, prompting the owner to file a police report against Lim.

The charge of wrongful confinement carries serious consequences, including a potential three-year jail sentence, fines, or a combination of both penalties. Lim's actions underscore the importance of handling grievances through lawful means rather than resorting to unlawful actions that endanger the well-being of others.