Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singapore: Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail

    Former employee's wrongful confinement of colleagues in Singapore office after termination leads to legal consequences and fines.

    Singapore Man who locked up 9 ex-employees in office after being fired fined Rs 2.5 lakh, could face jail snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    A disgruntled former employee in Singapore, Vict Lim Siong Hock, took drastic measures after being terminated from his job, leading to a criminal act of wrongful confinement. In September last year, 52-year-old Lim padlocked the sole entrance to his former workplace, trapping nine ex-colleagues inside the office premises, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA). On Monday, Lim pleaded guilty to charges of wrongful confinement and sending an abusive message to a former colleague, resulting in a fine of $2,983 (Rs 2.47 lakh).

    According to court records, Lim initiated his employment as a driver and logistics assistant at an electronics company situated in the Pantech Business Hub in late May 2022. His work officially commenced on July 1, 2022, following an 8am to 5pm schedule, inclusive of a one-hour lunch break. However, his employment was abruptly terminated on August 30, 2022, before he could complete his probationary period.

    Driven by resentment towards his dismissal, Lim purchased a padlock from a hardware store with the intent of securing the office's solitary entrance. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:20pm, he executed his plan by padlocking the entrance door. Believing that his former colleagues were on lunch breaks and likely absent from the office, Lim's assumption proved incorrect.

    Unbeknownst to him, the office's staggered lunch breaks ensured a continuous presence of at least one employee within the premises. Around ten minutes after Lim had locked the door, an employee attempted to exit for restroom use but discovered the door's outside lock. He promptly informed his trapped colleagues, resulting in a total of nine employees confined within the office.

    Their collective efforts led to a colleague from another part of the building being summoned for assistance. After verifying the padlocked entrance door, it was evident that a solution was required. The company promptly engaged a locksmith, incurring a cost of approximately $60, to remove the padlock on the same day. The incident was recorded by security cameras, prompting the owner to file a police report against Lim.

    The charge of wrongful confinement carries serious consequences, including a potential three-year jail sentence, fines, or a combination of both penalties. Lim's actions underscore the importance of handling grievances through lawful means rather than resorting to unlawful actions that endanger the well-being of others.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stabbing incident reported near British museum; Suspect apprehended AJR

    Stabbing incident reported near British museum; Suspect apprehended

    Surprising revelation: NASA says Mars is spinning faster, day shrinking on red planet snt

    Surprising revelation: NASA says Mars is spinning faster, day shrinking on red planet

    Independence Day 2023 Russia Ukraine War India enjoys credibility says Ambassador Anil Trigunayat

    'India enjoys credibility; it's accepted as benevolent and benign power'

    Cascade of destruction: Two-storey house collapses into Alaska river amid record glacial flooding - WATCH snt

    Cascade of destruction: Two-storey house collapses into Alaska river amid record glacial flooding - WATCH

    WWE style mayhem in Alabama caught on camera: Punches thrown, chair used, hair pulled in shocking brawl snt

    WWE-style mayhem in Alabama caught on camera: Punches thrown, chair used, hair pulled in shocking brawl

    Recent Stories

    Football Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident at , vows to learn from experience osf

    Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident at , vows to learn from experience

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love ADC

    Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi to usher in plethora of love

    Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version ATG EAI

    Craving Kebabs this monsoon? Try this recipe for delicious home-made version

    Golden Temple to Paonta Sahib: 7 must-visit Gurudwaras in India LMA

    Golden Temple to Paonta Sahib: 7 must-visit Gurudwaras in India

    I ride therefore I am Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty last post leaves netizens teary eyed gcw

    'I ride, therefore I am': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last post leaves netizens teary-eyed

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon