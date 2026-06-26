Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong welcomed the first 5-tonne shipment of Banganapalle mangoes from Andhra Pradesh. The sea shipment, facilitated by APEDA, aims to boost cost-effective exports and has doubled farmer returns.

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, on Friday expressed excitement over trying the Banganapalle Mango after the first-ever 5 metric tonne shipment from Andhra Pradesh was recieved at Singapore. In a post on X, the High Commissioner announced the arrival of the shipment, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). "Delighted to receive the first ever 5 metric tonne shipment of #BanganapalleMango to Singapore from #AndhraPradesh facilitated by @APEDADOC & ICAR-CISH, #Lucknow. Looking forward to trying it! - HC Wong," the post read. https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/2070349445334769832

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About Banganapalle Mangoes

Banganapalle is one of India's most popular mango varieties and is known for its golden-yellow colour, pleasant aroma, fibreless pulp and rich sweetness. The variety enjoys strong demand in international markets and offers significant potential for further growth in exports.

APEDA Facilitates Landmark Sea Shipment

APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes from India to Singapore, marking a significant step in promoting cost-effective and sustainable exports of Indian horticultural produce.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, the consignment comprised 5 metric tonnes (MT) of Banganapalle mangoes exported by Osum Food Solutions LLP. The shipment was dispatched on June 11, 2026, and arrived in Singapore on June 24, 2026.

The ministry said, "The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, has successfully facilitated the first commercial sea shipment of premium Banganapalle mangoes from India to Singapore".

The ministry said the initiative is aimed at expanding market access for premium Indian mangoes while promoting sea freight as a viable export option.

Sourcing and Quality Assurance

The mangoes were sourced from Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)-certified orchards in Andhra Pradesh and were processed and packed at an APEDA-recognised packhouse in Karnataka. The entire consignment was handled in accordance with the quality and phytosanitary requirements prescribed by Singapore.

Positive Reception in Singapore

Upon arrival, Singapore-based importer EC-Links Pte Ltd reported excellent fruit quality. The importer appreciated the mangoes for their sweetness, uniform ripening, shelf life and overall phytosanitary condition.

Successful Outcomes and Farmer Benefits

The ministry noted that the consignment successfully met all import requirements, demonstrating the effectiveness of scientific post-harvest management practices and cold-chain logistics during sea transportation.

The export also resulted in higher returns for farmers. While domestic market prices for the variety ranged between Rs 25 and Rs 26 per kilogram, the export consignment realised approximately Rs 50 per kilogram, nearly doubling farm-gate returns and creating additional value for growers.

Future Potential of Sea Freight

According to the statement, the successful shipment highlights the growing potential of sea freight as a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable and commercially scalable mode of transport for fresh fruits. (ANI)