Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong praised Odia cuisine after enjoying a traditional meal. He also met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss strengthening collaboration in urban development, green energy, ports, and technology.

Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong relished a traditional Odisha meal featuring fish curry, prawns and banana chips, and invited netizens to share their favourite items from an Odia thali. In a post on X on Wednesday, Wong wrote, "Fish curry, fresh prawns, banana chips...Odia cuisine is amazing. What is your favourite item in an Odia thali? HC Wong." Fish curry, fresh prawns, banana chips…Odia cuisine is amazing 😍 What is your favourite item in an Odia thali? HC Wong#OdiaCuisine #Bhubaneswar #Odia #Kanika #Odisha pic.twitter.com/NBaeiObOSZ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) June 17, 2026

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Wong Meets CM Majhi to Bolster Collaboration

Singapore High Commissioner Wong met with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen Odisha-Singapore collaboration across key sectors. The Singapore delegation also included Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General of Singapore in Mumbai, along with senior officials from the High Commission of Singapore.

In a post on X, the CM's Office said, "Hon'ble CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting with Singapore High Commissioner to India Mr Simon Wong at Lok Seva Bhawan today and discussed strengthening Odisha-Singapore collaboration across key sectors. The Singapore delegation also included Mr Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General of Singapore in Mumbai, along with senior officials from the High Commission of Singapore." Hon’ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha held a meeting with Singapore High Commissioner to India Mr Simon Wong at Lok Seva Bhawan today and discussed strengthening Odisha–Singapore collaboration across key sectors. The Singapore delegation also included Mr Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General… pic.twitter.com/EZKffBvD02 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 17, 2026

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted Singapore as a "natural partner" in Odisha's development journey and proposed the Structured Engagement Mechanism to facilitate the implementation of investment proposals and deepen strategic partnerships. "Hon'ble Chief Minister highlighted Singapore as a natural partner in Odisha's journey towards 'Samruddha Odisha 2036' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047', and proposed a Structured Engagement Mechanism to facilitate the implementation of investment proposals and strategic partnerships," the CMO added.

Focus on Key Development Sectors

Odisha Chief Minister Majhi also said that he held a "productive meeting" with Singapore High Commissioner Wong and discussed ways to fast-track cooperation in urban development, green energy, ports, technology and skill development. Majhi said in a post on X, "Had a productive meeting with the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Mr Simon Wong, and discussed avenues to further strengthen Odisha-Singapore cooperation across urban development, green energy, port infrastructure, technology, innovation and skill development." Had a productive meeting with the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Mr Simon Wong, and discussed avenues to further strengthen Odisha–Singapore cooperation across urban development, green energy, port infrastructure, technology, innovation and skill development. As Odisha… pic.twitter.com/mTlS8fr6Em — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 17, 2026

Both also discussed the implementation of the MoUs signed during the visit of the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam. "As Odisha progresses towards the vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036 and contributes to the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047, Singapore remains a valued and natural partner in our development journey. We discussed the expeditious implementation of the MoUs signed during the visit of Hon'ble President of Singapore, Dr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, to Odisha and the establishment of a structured engagement mechanism to facilitate investments and deepen institutional collaboration," he said.

(ANI)