Sikyong Penpa Tsering concluded his official visit to Washington, DC, after meeting with key US officials, including Senator Jeff Merkley, to bolster support for the Tibetan cause and counter Chinese disinformation before heading to Geneva.

Sikyong's High-Level Engagements in Washington

Sikyong Penpa Tsering met US Senator Jeff Merkley on February 5 as part of his official advocacy programme in Washington, DC. Merkley a long-time and consistent supporter of the Tibetan cause and the original sponsor of the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Act of 2024, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The next day, Sikyong met with the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, bringing his official visit to the United States to a close.

During the visit, Sikyong carried out a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening international awareness and backing for the Tibetan cause. He held in-depth discussions with leading think tanks on the increasing challenge posed by disinformation spread by the People's Republic of China. He also took part in the International Religious Freedom Conference and a fireside chat at the Atlantic Council, both key platforms where he shared perspectives on Tibetan democracy, succession, and religious freedom, CTA reported.

Throughout the official visit, Sikyong, accompanied by Representative Namgyal Choedup of the Office of Tibet, Washington, DC and President Tencho Gyatso of the International Campaign for Tibet, met long-standing supporters of the Tibetan cause from across the political spectrum and urged continued legislative and advocacy efforts in support of Tibet. He also engaged with younger members of the US Congress, stressing the need to maintain strong, bipartisan support for Tibet in the coming years, as cited by the CTA report.

Global Advocacy for Tibet

Following the conclusion of his official engagements in Washington, DC, Sikyong left for Geneva on February 7 to attend the Geneva Forum 2026, the CTA report stated. Earlier, the Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet met on February 5 to discuss and outline action plans concerning Tibet, on the sidelines of the ongoing Autumn session of parliament, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Background on the Tibet Issue

The Tibet issue focuses on the Tibetan people's struggle to protect their cultural, religious and political identity after China's control of Tibet since 1950.

The Central Tibetan Administration continues to press for genuine autonomy, the safeguarding of human rights, religious freedom, and the right of Tibetans to peacefully decide their future.

