'Signifies longstanding friendship': Maldives thanks India for allowing export of essential goods amid tension

Maldives has expressed gratitude to India for lifting export curbs on essential commodities in the current financial year to help the island nation elevate from some of its economic troubles.

In the midst of tense relations between the two nations, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer "sincerely" praised India on Saturday for permitting the sale of necessities to the island country.

"I sincerely thank EAM S Jaishankar and the Government of India for the renewal of the quota to enable Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025," Zameer said in a post on X.

"This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries" , he stated.

On Friday, India removed export limitations on a number of necessities that the Maldives will need for the current fiscal year. According to the bilateral trade agreement for 2024–2025, goods such eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregate, and river sand can now be sent to the Maldives, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

With this action, the export of these commodities is now permitted without any limitations or bans, either current or future. Using social media, the Indian High Commissioner declared that these shipments are a part of a special bilateral arrangement in which the quotas for each item have been raised to their highest levels since 1981.

The specified quantity allowed includes potatoes (21,513.08 tonnes), onions (35,749.13 tonnes), rice (1,24,218.36 tonnes), wheat flour (1,09,162.96 tonnes), sugar (64,494.33 tonnes), dal (224.48 tonnes), stone aggregate (one million tonnes) and river sand (one million tonnes).

This development comes amidst strained relations between India and the Maldives, following demands for the withdrawal of Indian military troops and controversial comments made by Maldivian officials.