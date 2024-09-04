SHOCKING revelation! Putin has 2 sons with gymnast Alina Kabaeva; secret lives & lavish upbringing revealed

A recent investigation by the Dossier Center has unveiled new details about the secretive lives of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged sons, Ivan Putin and Vladimir Putin Jr., born to the Russian leader and Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast and longtime rumored partner. The investigation provides a rare glimpse into the private lives of Putin's family, shedding light on the upbringing of his two young sons, who reportedly live in near-total isolation under tight security.

Vladimir Putin, who has maintained a shroud of secrecy around his personal life, has two daughters from his first marriage to Lyudmila Putina, from whom he divorced in 2013. Despite the Kremlin's official stance denying any relationship between Putin, 71, and Kabaeva, 41, the two have been romantically linked for over a decade. According to the Dossier Center, their relationship may have started as early as 2008.

The investigation reveals that the couple welcomed their first son, Ivan Putin, in the spring of 2015 at the Sant'Anna maternity clinic in Lugano, Switzerland. Their second son, Vladimir Putin Jr., was reportedly born in Moscow in the spring of 2019. Both births were meticulously planned, with the president personally deciding the locations, according to sources cited by the Dossier Center.

The report highlights an anecdote where Ivan Putin, in conversations with his tutors and security personnel, shared that his father was overjoyed at his birth, exclaiming, "Hurray! Finally! A boy!" This statement underscores the significance of male heirs in Putin's lineage.

The two boys are said to live in near-total isolation at Putin's mansion located in the Valdai National Park, in the Novgorod region of northwestern Russia. Surrounded by nannies, governesses, and sports coaches, Ivan and Vladimir Jr. reportedly have limited interaction with children of their age, often playing alone or with adults. The investigation details that they only see their parents late at night and interact with peers mostly during large celebrations.

During the winter, the family is known to travel to Putin's residence near the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, where they spend most of their time skiing. In the summer, they take long yacht trips within the "safe waters" of Russia and visit Putin's residences in Crimea and Sochi. The family reportedly has access to an array of luxury transportation options, including an armored train, multiple planes, helicopters, and yachts.

The investigation also uncovers details about the boys' education, noting that governesses and teachers are recruited through the online platform English Nanny. A recent vacancy for an English teacher for the boys offered a salary of 7,700 euros ($8,500) per month, with paid accommodation and a five-day workweek. However, the job came with strict conditions, including a prohibition on leaving the family's residence and the requirement to pass extensive medical examinations.

Preference was given to teachers from South Africa, which the Dossier Center’s sources claim is considered a "friendly" country by Putin's family. In addition to English lessons, the children also receive music and German language lessons from Sofija Božić, a Bosnian national who has been working with the family since 2017. Interestingly, the investigation notes that teachers and coaches have limited direct interaction with the family, communicating primarily through the family's assistants.

Ivan Putin, the elder of the two boys, is described as being particularly fond of Disney cartoons and movies, with a penchant for cosplaying as some of his favorite characters. This passion, however, is reportedly at odds with Putin's own preferences, as the Russian leader has publicly expressed his admiration for Soviet-made cartoons.

The boys' toys and hobbies reflect their privileged upbringing, with both children owning an extensive Lego collection and several iPads used for games and online lessons. In terms of physical activities, both boys have personal trainers in swimming and artistic gymnastics. Ivan has already participated in several gymnastics competitions, though his results have been described as less than stellar.

Additionally, Ivan is an aspiring hockey player, often participating in evening games with his father at the residence's private hockey rink. Alina Kabaeva, though deeply private, is said to attend these matches, watching from behind opaque glass to remain unseen by servants and staff.

