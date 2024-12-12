SHOCKING! 20-year-old British climber falls, dies while exploring mountain in Spain

In a devastating tragedy, a 20-year-old British climber died after a fatal fall in the picturesque Spanish mountains.

In a devastating tragedy, a 20-year-old British climber died after a fatal fall in the picturesque Spanish mountains. The accident occurred on Wednesday near the famed Puente del Mono, or "Monkey Bridge," close to the idyllic village of El Chorro in southern Spain.

While navigating a via ferrata—a protected climbing route with metal rails bolted into the rock—the young man lost his footing and plunged onto the rugged terrain. The climber, whose identity remains undisclosed, was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest when emergency responders arrived by helicopter at the scene, nestled within the breathtaking landscapes near Malaga.

Specialist police rescue teams from the Guardia Civil, aided by a helicopter, attempted a daring operation to winch the climber from the treacherous rocks. Despite performing CPR and rushing him to a nearby heliport where medical personnel awaited, he was declared dead.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil in Malaga said, "Members of the specialist Civil Guard Greim mountain rescue team based in Alora near Malaga, supported by a Civil Guard helicopter based in Granada, have rescued the body of a young British man. He had suffered a fall while he was crossing a via ferrata in the area known as Monkey Bridge near to El Chorro. When officers reached the man he had gone into cardiac arrest. Despite practicing CPR on him and evacuating him rapidly from the scene by helicopter to a nearby heliport where medical services were waiting, they were only able to confirm his death."

