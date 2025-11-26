On the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, French Ambassador Thierry Mathou honoured the victims and reaffirmed France's condemnation of terrorism, stating that France stands with India in combating this scourge.

"Mumbai Attacks 26/11: As we mark 17 years since these horrific attacks, France honours the memory of the victims. France reaffirms its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, and stands together with India in combating this scourge", the Ambassador wrote on X. #MumbaiAttacks 26/11: As we mark 17 years since these horrific attacks, France honours the memory of the victims. France reaffirms its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, and stands together with India in combatting this scourge. — Thierry Mathou (@thierry_mathou) November 26, 2025

A Look Back at the 26/11 Mayhem

This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route, and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The Lasting Scars and Aftermath

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune. (ANI)