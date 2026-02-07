Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and SIMS Hospital Chairman Ravi Pachamuthu met to discuss a roadmap for strengthening Seychelles' healthcare, focusing on super-specialty outreach, digital health, infrastructure, and workforce support.

President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie and Marvin Nolan Fanny, Minister of Health, Seychelles, met Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SIMS Hospital, to discuss a collaborative roadmap aimed at strengthening healthcare services in Seychelles through sustainable and long-term healthcare solutions such as super-specialty medical outreach, hospital infrastructure development, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines, and dialysis expansion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A team of specialists from SIMS Hospital is to travel to Mauritius and Seychelles next week to evaluate the existing healthcare systems in Seychelles and assess the way forward in coordination with the Ministry of Health. As part of the discussion, it was also proposed to establish periodic super-speciality medical camps for patients accessing the Seychelles Government Healthcare System, aimed at enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving clinical outcomes through advanced medical technology, while building local capacity and strengthening the Ministry of Health's clinical capabilities to position Seychelles as a regional healthcare leader within the East African zone.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The discussion focused on key areas, including the development of an integrated, real-time national digital healthcare network connecting all health centres and hospitals nationwide to improve patient data management, referrals, clinical decision-making, transparency, and service delivery. It also covered the supply of high-quality, cost-effective pharmaceuticals and medical products, supported by the implementation of a cloud-based, real-time inventory management system across pharmacy stores to reduce stock-outs, wastage, and procurement inefficiencies, along with periodic outreach super-specialty medical camps, hospital infrastructure development, healthcare workforce strengthening through nurse recruitment, and the expansion of dialysis services to improve accessibility and continuity of care for renal patients.

Infrastructure and Modernisation

The meeting also focused on providing technical advisory support for the modernisation of existing government hospital infrastructure, the planning and development of new hospitals and primary healthcare facilities, and the adoption of global best practices in hospital design, patient safety, and operational efficiency.

Healthcare Workforce Support

In addition, healthcare workforce support was achieved through the recruitment and deployment of qualified nursing professionals, leveraging SRM's proven education ecosystem and supporting skills transfer and long-term capacity building for local healthcare staff.

Expansion of Dialysis Services

The meeting also discussed expanding dialysis services by strengthening the existing dialysis unit with satellite support services, ensuring round-the-clock specialist assistance and improving accessibility and continuity of care for renal patients.

Vision for Sustainable Healthcare

In his comments, Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, said, "Our focus is to strengthen public healthcare services and ensure access to quality care for all citizens. Partnerships that support infrastructure, digital health, trained workforce, and specialised services such as dialysis are important steps towards long-term healthcare capacity building in Seychelles."

Speaking about the meeting, Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SIMS Hospital, India, said, "Healthcare collaboration must focus on strengthening systems from infrastructure and trained professionals to digital networks and affordable access to medicines. We are honoured to engage with the Honourable President and explore opportunities that can contribute to sustainable healthcare capacity for Seychelles." (ANI)