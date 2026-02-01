Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in New Delhi to participate in the AI India Summit. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated the visit will further raise the momentum in the strong and close friendship between India and Serbia.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday arrived in Delhi to attend the AI India Summit. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the visit will further raise the momentum between India and Serbia. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vucic. He was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. His participation in India-AI Impact Summit will impart further momentum to the strong and close friendship between India and Serbia."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Warm welcome to President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vučić @avucic. He was received by MoS @PmargheritaBJP on his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. His participation in India-AI Impact Summit will impart further momentum to the strong and close friendship between India and… pic.twitter.com/cFLvm8Fy6W — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 17, 2026

Glad to be in India and participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026 @narendramodi President of Serbia writes: AI Summit places India at the centre of the global discourse | The Indian Express https://t.co/4vmA2TMujx — Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) February 17, 2026

🙏 https://t.co/665uT4STKX — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) February 17, 2026

About the AI Impact Summit 2026

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a global convening to shape the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence (AI). Building on the momentum of previous multilateral initiatives including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the AI Impact Summit is envisaged to mark a shift from aspirations to impact, demonstrating how AI can deliver tangible outcomes for People, Planet, and Progress.

As the first Global AI Summit of this series to take place in the Global South, the Impact Summit will advance a future where the transformative impact of AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes people-centric innovations that protect our planet.

Global Preparations and Outreach

The Summit builds on extensive groundwork, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo. Regional events across India have ensured grassroots voices are represented, while over 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and broadened participation. Complemented by curated consultation sessions for the flagship events and working groups, these efforts reflect India's deeply participatory approach to the Impact Summit.

AI today stands at an inflection point, with the power to reshape economies, accelerate scientific discovery, and address urgent global challenges, but also the potential to widen divides if left unchecked. The Summit provides a platform to bridge this gap, ensuring that the future of AI is shaped by collective action and shared responsibility. (ANI)