Senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela, currently a Secretary in the MEA, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Nepal. The 1993-batch IFS officer will succeed Naveen Srivastava, who recently concluded his tenure as India's envoy to Kathmandu.

Senior diplomat Sudhakar Dalela, currently serving as Secretary within the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been named India's next Ambassador to Nepal, as stated by the MEA on Friday.

“Shri Sudhakar Dalela (IFS: 1993), Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the MEA stated in an official release. Dalela, belonging to the 1993 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), presently holds the position of Secretary (Economic Relations) at the ministry.

Outgoing Envoy's Farewell

He succeeds Naveen Srivastava, who previously held a farewell meeting with Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on September 16 upon concluding his tenure as India's envoy to Kathmandu.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which Foreign Minister Khanal congratulated Srivastava on successfully completing his tenure and commended his contributions towards expanding and reinforcing bilateral ties between Nepal and India, according to a statement issued by the Nepali Foreign Minister's Secretariat.

Khanal highlighted advancements in collaborative sectors, including energy, commerce, infrastructure and connectivity, alongside enhanced people-to-people connections. The Foreign Minister further conveyed gratitude for India's solidarity following the severe Bhotekoshi River floods, acknowledging the swift support extended towards search, rescue and relief operations.

In response, Srivastava acknowledged the support and cooperation extended by the Nepalese government throughout his tenure. “Honoured to call on Foreign Minister Mr Shishir Khanal for a farewell meeting. Conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted ties,” Srivastava posted on X following the meeting. “Recalled that in the last few years significant progress had been achieved in deepening our partnership across all areas, including energy, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people linkages,” he added.

Srivastava's Diplomatic Career

Srivastava originally assumed charge as India's Ambassador to Nepal on June 25, 2022. Prior to his diplomatic posting in Kathmandu, he led the East Asia Division at the MEA, managing relations with China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and North Korea, as noted on the Indian Embassy website. (ANI)