Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Seattle becomes first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination

    The resolution, proposed by upper-caste Hindu Kshama Sawant, was approved by the Seattle City Council by a vote of six to one. The result of the vote could have far-reaching impacts on the issue of caste discrimination in the United States. 
     

    Seattle becomes first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    Seattle has become the first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination after an Indian-American politician and economist introduced a resolution to include caste in its non-discrimination policy.

    The resolution, proposed by upper-caste Hindu Kshama Sawant, was approved by the Seattle City Council by a vote of six to one. The result of the vote could have far-reaching impacts on the issue of caste discrimination in the United States. 

    Shortly after the resolution was passed, "It's official: our campaign has won a historic, first-of-its-kind ban on caste discrimination in Seattle! We must create a movement to spread this victory across the country, said Sawant, a city council member. 

    Hours before the vote, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal supported the move. Jayapal said, "Caste discrimination has no place in any society, including America. Therefore, some colleges and universities have banned it on campus, and workers are fighting for their rights and dignity in cases involving caste discrimination."

    Equality Labs, the brain behind the anti-caste discrimination resolution in Seattle and which has been spearheading a nationwide campaign, said, "Love has won over hate as Seattle has become the first in the nation to ban caste discrimination. We have faced rape and death threats and misinformation, and bigotry." It has formed a coalition of about 200 organisations to support its efforts.

    According to Equality Labs, the coalition is led by a network of more than 30 anti-caste Ambedkarite organisations. The Ambedkar King Study Circle, Ambedkar International Center, Ambedkarite Buddhist Association of Texas, and Boston Study Group are among them.

    The Hindu American Foundation, which had campaigned against the resolution, claimed that singling out South Asians and adding 'caste' to the non-discrimination policy violates the policies it now amends.

    "Under the guise of non-discrimination, the City of Seattle has voted to treat South Asians (and Southeast Asians and Africans) so that no other ethnic or racial community is treated. It has voted in favour of discriminating against ethnic minorities, mirroring the ugliness of nativists in the state nearly a century ago," said Suhag Shukla, co-founder and executive director of the Hindu American Foundation.

    Seattle is now in violation of the US Constitution's guarantees of equal protection and due process by passing this resolution, which prohibits the state from treating people differently based on their national origin, ethnicity, or religion and implementing a vague, facially discriminatory, and arbitrary category alleges Shukla.

    According to HAF managing director Samir Kalra, Seattle has made a dangerous mistake by institutionalising bias against all residents of Indian and South Asian origin in the name of preventing bias.

    When Seattle should be protecting its residents' civil rights, it is violating them by trampling on the most fundamental rights in US law, all people being treated equally, said Kalra.

    Ambedkar-Phule Network of American Dalits and Bahujans, Madhu T said an 'ill-intended and rushed' ordinance by a 'controversial council member' will only harm South Asians, particularly Dalits and Bahujans.

    "It is traumatising to see a propaganda that is no less than a war on Dalits get this far, with no data and a fraudulent survey, while the true Dalit Bahujan voices remain unheard," Madhu continued. 

    "The 2022 report by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Pennsylvania not only discredited the caste survey referred to by Seattle City Council, but it also demonstrated that there are multiple reasons for discrimination, such as 'country of origin,' gender, and 'skin colour,' that must be addressed. The ordinance will only increase anti-South Asian sentiment, including anti-Dalit sentiment," said V Kadam of the Dalit Bahujan Solidarity Network.

    Many Indian Americans are concerned that codifying caste in public policy will exacerbate Hinduphobia in the United States. Ten Hindu temples and five statues, including those of Mahatma Gandhi and Maratha emperor Shivaji, have been vandalised in the United States over the last three years as an intimidation tactic against the Hindu community.

    Indian Americans are the country's second-largest immigrant group. According to data from the US Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey (ACS), there are 4.2 million people of Indian origin living in the United States. India outlawed caste discrimination in 1948 and the policy was enshrined in the Constitution in 1950.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Meta and Microsoft vacating offices in US amid tech layoffs: Report

    Also Read: Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk fired janitors: Report

    Also Read: Alaska Airlines flight’s engine cover comes off mid-air, makes emergency landing; video goes viral

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Will halt participation in New START treaty, last nuclear weapons pact with US: President Vladimir Putin AJR

    Will halt participation in New START treaty, last nuclear weapons pact with US: President Vladimir Putin

    operation dost Turkey earthquake NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood thank you note in Hindi more snt

    Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

    Earthquake hit Turkey, Syria likely to see spread of infectious diseases in next few weeks: Experts AJR

    Earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria likely to see spread of infectious diseases in next few weeks: Experts

    Kerala farmer on study tour goes missing in Israel, manhunt launched

    Kerala farmer on govt-funded study tour goes missing in Israel

    Recent Stories

    tennis Dubai Open 2023: Sania Mirza denied fairytale ending; crashes out in doubles opening round-ayh

    Dubai Open 2023: Sania Mirza denied fairytale ending; crashes out in doubles' opening round

    Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to go on floors this August; read details vma

    Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to go on floors this August; read details

    MHA gives nod to prosecute AAP's Manish Sisodia in snooping case - adt

    Snooping case: MHA gives permission to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Delhi mayor election to be held today February 22 after AAP's Supreme Court win; top updates - adt

    Delhi mayor election to be held today after AAP's Supreme Court win; top updates

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon