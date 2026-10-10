After a drone attack on the MT GEM NO. 2 tanker near Sharjah, the Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India has demanded a high-level crisis management team under the Prime Minister to ensure the safety of Indian sailors in conflict zones.

Following the drone attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2 at Sharjah Anchorage, Federation of Seafarers’ Unions of India (FSUI) General Secretary Manoj Yadav on Saturday called for the need of a high-level crisis management team under the Prime Minister to assess potential threats to Indian seafarers operating in conflict-affected maritime regions.

Union Demands High-Level Crisis Team

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said all 22 Indian crew members aboard the tanker were reported safe after the vessel was attacked on Friday. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts involving the defence establishment, the Navy and the shipping industry to strengthen seafarer safety.

“We have seen the tweet from the Honourable Minister of Shipping and Ports that MT GEM NO. 2, with the 22 Indian seafarers, which was anchored at Sharjah, was attacked by some projectile, drone attack yesterday. And it has been reported that all crew are safe,” Yadav said.

He highlighted the reported attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, expressing concern over the risks faced by Indian seafarers working in these regions. “In the last 10 days, if I am not wrong, there are multiple vessels, whether MV Royad Mammadov, continuously getting attacked in Black Sea and the Hormuz Strait, Persian Gulf, with the Indian crew,” he said.

Calling for a coordinated approach to address the risks, Yadav said, “If you want to be at sea, if you want to be in the global market, then I believe it is the high time that one high level management crisis team under the Prime Minister has to be constituted, including all the defence and Navy and the industry together. Then only we can analyse the potential threat of the seafarers who all are in those areas.”

Union Minister Confirms Crew's Safety

Earlier, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said all 22 Indian seafarers aboard MT GEM NO. 2 were safe following the attack at Sharjah Anchorage on Friday.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the situation was being continuously monitored and that authorities were in contact with the ship management company to ensure the security and well-being of the Indian crew.

“On Oct 9, Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying a crew of 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. I am relieved to share that all 22 of our Indian seafarers onboard are reported to be completely safe,” Sonowal said.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and in contact with the ship management company to ensure security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he added.

The incident comes amid concerns over attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf region and the Black Sea, highlighting the security challenges facing seafarers and international maritime trade. (ANI)