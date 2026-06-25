MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George attended Slovenia's National Day in Delhi, reaffirming the partnership and appreciating its support against cross-border terrorism. Ambassador Tomaz Mencin highlighted the warm ties ahead of their 35th anniversary.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the National Day celebrations of Slovenia at its embassy in Delhi. George reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India- Slovenia partnership. In a post on X, Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia. He reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India-Slovenia partnership and further strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. He also appreciated Slovenia's steadfast support to India in the fight against cross border terrorism." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2069804127383704020?s=20

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'Strong and Steadily Growing Friendship'

Ambassador of Slovenia, Tomaz Mencin, said that India and Slovenia enjoy warm and cordial relations marked by regular political dialogue. "Over the past three and a half decades, Slovenia has established itself as a stable democracy, a successful member of the European Union and NATO, and a trusted partner in the international community. These achievements are a source of pride, but also remind us that the future requires continuous adaptation, innovation, and investment in knowledge, creativity, and sustainable development," he said.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also reflect on the strong and steadily growing friendship between Slovenia and India. Our two countries enjoy warm and cordial relations marked by regular political dialogue, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation across many fields. The approaching 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and India provides an excellent opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening the partnership," he added.

Diplomatic Engagement

Earlier on June 6, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Tone Kajzer, thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his wishes and invited him to the country. Jaishankar had earlier wished Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Slovenia. https://x.com/TKajzer/status/2063158115822965213?s=20

In a post on X, Kajzer said, "Excellency Dear Minister, thank you for your kind words. I hope that you will be able to visit Slovenia soon and I am confident that we will deepen our friendship and cooperation in many areas." (ANI)