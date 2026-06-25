PM Modi spoke with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, congratulating him on his election victory. He thanked him for helping evacuate Indians from Iran and they agreed to strengthen ties in trade, defence, technology, and people-to-people connections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. PM Modi congratulated Pashinyan on his party's victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia.

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In a post on X, he said, "Earlier today, I was delighted to receive a phone call from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Congratulated him and his party on their victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia. Thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran following the recent developments in West Asia. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen our warm and multifaceted partnership across key sectors, including trade, defence, technology and people-to-people ties. We look forward to working closely together to take India-Armenia relations to new heights." Earlier today, I was delighted to receive a phone call from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Congratulated him and his party on their victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia. Thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2026

Bilateral Cooperation Discussed

Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, in a statement, said that PM Modi once again congratulated Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections in Armenia and wished him success in his future activities. Pashinyan thanked him for the congratulations and, in turn, congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, wishing him new success for the welfare and development of India, the statement said.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of the continuous development of friendly relations between Armenia and India and noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation. The intensification of political dialogue was emphasized, as well as the expansion of cooperation in the economy, high technologies, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest, as per the statement.

The Prime Ministers touched upon the issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, discussed steps aimed at further deepening relations in a number of areas of the Armenia-India agenda. The parties also attached importance to the organization of high-level mutual visits in order to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries and push launch new initiatives.

Details on Evacuation from Iran

Earlier on April 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that 2,361 individuals have been successfully repatriated to India since the commencement of the conflict in West Asia. "Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners--one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana. We have also helped three of them. I had told you before that nearly 7,500 Indian nationals were present in Iran at that time," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated. (ANI)

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