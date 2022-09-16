Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    The Russian President took a clear broadside at the United States, which has been leading efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face talks since the start of invasion to Ukraine, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West. Sitting across from each other at two long rounded tables, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

    The meeting comes as a part of the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic. For Putin, it was a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite Western efforts.

    Also read: 'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    "China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil," the Chinese leader told Putin at the talks.

    Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also quoted Xi as saying that China was willing to work with Russia to support "each other's core interests".

    Also read: SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin took a clear broadside at the United States, which has been leading efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia. "Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable," Putin said.

    "We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis," Putin told Xi, while reiterating Moscow's backing for China on Taiwan.

    "We adhere to the principle of one China. We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait," Putin said, after a US Senate committee on Wednesday took the first step towards Washington directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan.

    Also read: Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will run on the Indian grasslands after 70 years

    Friday will be the main day of the SCO summit with sessions involving all the attending leaders. Putin is also set to hold talks with Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Security was tight in Samarkand, a city of grand tiled mosques that was one of the hubs of Silk Road trade routes between China and Europe, with a huge police presence on the streets and armoured vehicles parked downtown.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit AJR

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi in Uzbekistan, all set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Taliban prevent 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC requests Center's intervention - adt

    Taliban stop 60 Sikhs carrying religious scriptures from leaving Afghanistan; SGPC asks Center to intervene

    Russia 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II s funeral know full list here gcw

    Russia, 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Friendly nations think we beg for money: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on current 'challenging situation' - adt

    Friendly nations think we beg for money: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on current 'challenging situation'

    Recent Stories

    tennis 'Habits never retire': Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to Roger Federer a reminder of what legends are made of snt

    'Habits never retire': Tendulkar's tribute to Federer a reminder of what legends are made of

    Bikini pictures, videos: Sunny Leone enjoying vacay in Maldives; 41-year-old looks perfect in swimwear (WATCH) RBA

    Bikini pictures, videos: Sunny Leone enjoying vacay in Maldives; 41-year-old looks perfect in swimwear (WATCH)

    Congress suspends 3 workers over forced donation for Bharat Jodo Yatra - adt

    Embarrassed Congress suspends 3 workers over forced donation for Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world surpasses Bernard Arnault Jeff bezos Report gcw

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani becomes second richest man in the world: Report

    Video Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift sale- take a look RBA

    (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon