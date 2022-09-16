Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    The video, that is now viral on social media, was shared by the Russian state-owned news agency RIA shows President Putin laughing as Shehbaz struggles with the headphones. The video was also shared by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI).

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has become a laughing stock among several social media users after he was seen sweating out with headphones during bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    It also showed that Shehbaz was asking an aide for help, however even after the aide's assistance, his headphones dropped once again. A PTI member said that Shehbaz is a "constant embarrassment" for Pakistan. 

     

    Meanwhile, another picture shared by Qasim Khan Suri, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Balochistan's Provincial President of PTI took a dig at Shehbaz's delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif who were "sitting idly like a beggar."

    The pakistan Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO summit. On Thursday, Putin said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

    President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    The high-level meeting came after the prime minister reached the Uzbekistan capital to attend the annual meeting of the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS) during a two-day visit -- from September 15 to 16. After the meeting with Putin, the prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon. 

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
