India, which maintains a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, responded by stating it expects the pact to consider mutual interests and sensitivities.

NEW DELHI: India on Friday, September 19 reiterated that its ties with Saudi Arabia are anchored in a “wide-ranging strategic partnership” which has grown stronger in recent years. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, when asked about the recently signed Saudi Arabia–Pakistan defence agreement, said: “We expect that this strategic partnership will take into account mutual interests and sensitivities.” The agreement came just days after an Israeli strike targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar, which killed a few negotiators and sent shock waves through Gulf states that have long depended on the United States for their security. "This agreement... aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

However, the defence pact between Riyadh and Islamabad has sparked speculation that Saudi Arabia might look to Pakistan’s nuclear weapons for support as tensions rise in the Middle East. The pact, unveiled on Wednesday, brings together Saudi Arabia’s vast financial resources with Pakistan’s military strength, which remains the only nuclear-armed force in the Islamic world. While official details are limited, Saudi authorities have indicated that the arrangement covers “all military means.” Experts quoted by Reuters noted that the deal reflects diminishing confidence in Washington as the Gulf region’s long-term security guarantor.

Pakistan Says Nuclear Weapons Not Part of Agreement

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif clarified that nuclear weapons were “not part of the agreement,” stressing: “We have no intention of using this pact for aggression. But if either party faces a threat, then the arrangement will come into play.” He also suggested that the framework could eventually expand to include other Gulf countries. The signing of the pact came months after Pakistan and India fought an intense four-day conflict in May that allegedly killed more than 70 people on both sides in missile, drone and artillery fire, the worst clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Saudi Arabia in April when he cut short his trip following a deadly shooting attack on tourists in India that sparked the conflict. India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, have long accused each other of backing militant forces to destabilise one another.Saudi Arabia is believed to have played a key role in defusing the conflict. It has been a key supplier of oil to India, the world's most populous country, for years. India's rapidly developing economy relies heavily on petroleum imports, with Saudi Arabia ranked as its third-largest supplier according to the Indian foreign ministry. Islamabad has also fostered close links with Saudi Arabia for decades, with over 2.5 million of its nationals estimated to be living and working in the kingdom. The kingdom has long been a bulwark of economic support to help shore up Pakistan's faltering economy.