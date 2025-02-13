Saudi Arabia launches new digital services on Absher for faster government access

Saudi Arabia has expanded its Absher digital platform with new services aimed at simplifying government procedures for citizens and expatriates. 

Saudi Arabia Launches New Digital Services on Absher for Faster Government Access
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new set of digital services on its government platform, Absher, aimed at enhancing efficiency and simplifying procedures for both citizens and expatriates.

Among the latest features, users can now upload photos of dependents for passport issuance or renewal, update passport information for foreign residents, and access a digital identity. The digital identity feature allows expatriates to view their identification details and present them when required by authorities within the kingdom.

Additionally, the platform now offers services related to national ID card management and educational qualification updates. Citizens can renew or replace their national ID cards in case of loss or damage, with the option to upload a personal photo directly via the app. The educational qualification update service enables users to register their academic credentials through Absher.

Will UAE witness a gold exchange boom next week despite high prices?

The Directorate of Civil Affairs has advised beneficiaries to log into their Absher accounts via the web or mobile app to review procedures and requirements for these newly introduced services.

The new features were officially launched by Maj. Gen. Saleh Al Murabba, Chief of the Saudi Directorate of Passports, who emphasized that the expansion of digital services aims to save time, streamline processes, and improve service quality.

Launched in 2013 by the Saudi Interior Ministry, the Absher app initially provided basic government services to citizens and expatriates. Over time, its scope has significantly expanded to include job applications, passport and residency renewals, and driving license management. The kingdom’s digital transformation has accelerated further since the global pandemic, integrating more services into online platforms.

