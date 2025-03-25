'Freedom of Expression should not be misused': Eknath Shinde responds to Kunal Kamra row

Read Full Article

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday addressed the controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s ‘gaddar’ (traitor) joke, stating that while he understands satire, there should be a limit to it. His remarks came after members of his party’s youth wing, Yuva Sena, vandalized the Mumbai studio where Kamra’s show was recorded.

While condemning the misuse of free speech, Shinde distanced himself from the act of vandalism but also appeared to justify it, saying, “Action causes reaction.” His comments sparked further debate, as opposition leaders criticized the attack as an assault on free expression.

While speaking to a Marathi news channel, Shinde accused Kamra of “speaking on behalf of someone with an agenda”. “Freedom of expression is important, but it should not be misused. Many writers engage in satire, but what happened today was an act of immorality, licentious behaviour, and a hit job done for money,” said Shinde.

Justifying the vandalism of Habitat Studio by Shiv Sena workers, he said, "One must maintain a certain level of discourse; otherwise, actions will lead to reactions." He further added, "This seems like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone."

Mumbai police summons Kunal Kamra

The Khar Police has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra, instructing him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today, as reported by news agency ANI on Tuesday. According to Mumbai Police, the case was initially registered by MIDC police following Kamra’s remarks during a stand-up comedy show. However, the FIR was later transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

Kamra’s statements, which were featured in a show shared on social media, stirred controversy as he used terms like "gaddar" (traitor) and "baap chori" (stealing the father), phrases frequently employed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in reference to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Will not apologise, says Kunal Kamra

Kamra firmly stated, "I will not apologise," directly challenging both the "mob and politicians."

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise," he added.

Police register FIR against Kunal Kamra; BMC demolishes shed at hotel where the show was recorded

In response to the controversy, police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena, following which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a shed at the city hotel where the show was recorded. Additionally, 12 Shiv Sena members were arrested for vandalizing the studio on Sunday night.

The studio later announced its closure, stating that it would remain shut until it could "offer a platform for free expression without risking our safety and property."

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who lodged the complaint, demanded that Kunal Kamra apologize within two days or face consequences, warning that "he won’t be allowed to move freely in Mumbai." Police have stated that a notice will be issued to Kamra, who is currently in Pondicherry.

Kamra’s show, recorded on February 2 and uploaded on Sunday, triggered the vandalism at the venue by Shiv Sena supporters. The arrested individuals were presented before the Bandra court on Monday and granted bail upon furnishing a surety of Rs 15,000 each. Meanwhile, Wagle Estate police in Thane registered a non-cognizable offence against Kamra on Monday.

