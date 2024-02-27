Saudi Arabia executes 7 for 'terrorism' offences in highest single-day figure since 2022

Saudi Arabia has consistently been one of the world's most active practitioners of capital punishment, having executed 29 people this year alone, following a total of 170 executions in 2023.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia carried out the execution of seven individuals convicted of "terrorism" offenses, marking the highest single-day figure since March 2022 when 81 individuals were put to death. The Saudi Press Agency reported that the seven were found guilty of "creating and financing terrorist organisations and entities," according to statements from the Gulf kingdom's interior ministry.

Saudi Arabia has consistently been one of the world's most active practitioners of capital punishment, having executed 29 people this year alone, following a total of 170 executions in 2023. The kingdom's adherence to strict interpretations of law, often involving beheadings, has drawn significant international criticism.

The mass execution of 81 individuals nearly two years ago elicited widespread condemnation from the global community. While the nationalities of those executed on Tuesday were not disclosed, their names and titles suggest they were Saudi citizens.

They were convicted of "adopting a terrorist approach that calls for bloodshed, establishing and financing terrorist organisations and entities, and communicating and dealing with them with the aim of disrupting the security and stability of society" and endangering national security, the report said.