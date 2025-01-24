Saudi Arabia asks Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer to rework national anthem as part of image makeover

Saudi Arabia has tapped Hans Zimmer to revamp its national anthem, "Aash Al-Malik", as part of its economic diversification and image overhaul efforts.

Saudi Arabia asks Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer to rework national anthem as part of image makeover dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 6:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

Saudi Arabia is embarking on an ambitious revamp, and its latest move is to give its national anthem a makeover. The country has tapped Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to work on a new version of "Aash Al-Malik" ("Long Live The King"), which was originally written in 1947 by Egyptian composer Abdul Rahman Al-Khateeb.

Also Read: Over 500 illegal immigrants arrested, deports 'hundreds' in US after Trump's takeover

According to General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh, Zimmer, known for his iconic film scores in "The Lion King", "Dune", and "The Dark Knight" trilogy, has agreed to the "broad outlines" of the project. He spoke about the collaboration on X, stating that they discussed various future projects, including rearranging the national anthem with different instruments.

But that's not all - Zimmer is also set to work on a Saudi-inspired musical called "Arabia", a large concert, and the soundtrack for "The Battle of Yarmuk", a forthcoming Saudi film. Alalshikh expressed his hopes for a final agreement on these projects soon.

Saudi Arabia's push for a new image comes as the country tries to diversify its economy away from oil. The kingdom has made significant strides in recent years, reopening cinemas, allowing women to drive, and admitting non-Muslim tourists for the first time in 2018.

However, activists argue that the authorities' efforts to upgrade their image are an attempt to cover their unchanged hardline policies and high execution figures.

As part of its revamp, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in mega-projects like NEOM, a futuristic city in the desert costing $500 billion. The country is also hosting various cultural and sporting events, including concerts by foreign musicians, football matches, WWE events and heavyweight boxing matches.

Also Read: 'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 500 illegal immigrants arrested, deports hundreds in US after Trump's takeover anr

Over 500 illegal immigrants arrested, deports 'hundreds' in US after Trump's takeover

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy shk

'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate anr

Meet John Ratcliffe, CIA's new director confirmed by US Senate

Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval shk

Pakistan lawmakers seek Elon Musk's apology over "anti-Pakistan propaganda" before Starlink approval

Indian students in US quit part-time jobs amid fears of deportation under Trump's rule anr

Indian students in US quit part-time jobs amid fears of deportation under Trump

Recent Stories

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

First time joint press of states and Union in WEF

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

CSX Stock Falls Pre-Market on Q4 Revenue Miss, Lower Profit: Retail Reaction Muted

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate" dmn

Ola and Uber reject claims of pricing differences for iPhone and Android users, says "we do not differentiate"

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Crypto Gold Rush: These 5 Coins Are the Best to Buy Now Before They Shoot to the Moon

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Novo Nordisk Stock Eyes Best Day In 17 Months On New Obesity Drug Trial Data: Retail Breathes Easy

Recent Videos

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Video Icon
Budget HALWA CEREMONY: What's the Tradition and History Behind This? | Nirmala Sitharaman | WATCH

Budget HALWA CEREMONY: What's the Tradition and History Behind This? | Nirmala Sitharaman | WATCH

Video Icon
Gold HIDDEN in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport, Smuggling Attempt FOILED | WATCH

Gold HIDDEN in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport, Smuggling Attempt FOILED | WATCH

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025: Rare 6 LAKH CONCH Becomes Major Attraction!

Mahakumbh 2025: Rare 6 LAKH CONCH Becomes Major Attraction!

Video Icon