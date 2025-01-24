'Jennifer herself admitted it': Viral post on Michelle & Barack Obama divorce talks spark social media frenzy

A storm of rumors surrounding former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama has set social media on fire, creating a buzz with claims of a potential separation and a connection between Barack Obama and Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

A storm of rumors surrounding former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama has set social media on fire, creating a buzz with claims of a potential separation and a connection between Barack Obama and Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. The speculations have not only fueled gossip across the internet, but also caught the attention of media personalities like Megyn Kelly, who recently weighed in on the matter.

Megyn Kelly calls it a 'political earthquake'

On her popular show, The Megyn Kelly Show, the TV host shared her thoughts on the growing rumors, suggesting that a potential separation between the Obamas would have far-reaching consequences in the political world. "I don't know whether it is true," Kelly remarked. "But if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democratic circles, never mind America."

In her video message, Kelly further emphasized the rarity of presidential divorces, adding, “I don’t remember a presidential divorce in modern history.” Her comments have only fueled the fire, with many wondering what such a dramatic event would mean for the former first couple’s legacy.

Jennifer Aniston at the heart of drama

Compounding the already sensational rumors, a viral post on social media site X has linked Barack Obama to actress Jennifer Aniston. The post alleges that a friend of Aniston’s spilled the beans about a secret romance. According to the post, which quickly spread like wildfire across social platforms, "He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair came up casually – Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it's definitely not a secret among her closest friends."

Although the post has gone viral, sparking heated debates and wild speculation, it’s important to note that this claim mirrors previous tabloid rumors. Back in October, Aniston herself denied such allegations during a lighthearted appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Laughing off a magazine cover story that suggested a romance with Barack Obama,

Aniston responded, "Absolutely untrue," adding that she wasn’t offended by the speculation.

Michelle Obama's absence fuels divorce rumors

The rumors of a possible split have gained further traction due to Michelle Obama's noticeable absence from several high-profile events, most notably the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Michelle’s team quickly explained that she was on an extended vacation in Hawaii at the time, but whispers about her increasingly distant relationship with Barack Obama have been gaining momentum.

Reports suggesting Michelle Obama has been keeping a low profile, both in Washington and within her marriage, have only added fuel to the fire. According to some sources, she has been spending more time away from Barack, which has led to further speculation about the state of their relationship.

No official confirmation yet

As the gossip continues to swirl, both Barack and Michelle Obama are yet to publicly comment on the matter. Similarly, Jennifer Aniston has stayed silent on the latest round of rumors. 

