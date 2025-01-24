Over 500 illegal immigrants arrested, deports 'hundreds' in US after Trump's takeover

US administration has initiated a large-scale crackdown on illegal immigration, arresting 538 individuals and deporting hundreds within days of President Trump's second term.

Over 500 illegal immigrants arrested, deports hundreds in US after Trump's takeover
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

US authorities detained 538 illegal migrants and deported hundreds during a large-scale operation conducted just days into President Donald Trump's second term, according to a statement by his press secretary on Thursday evening. During his election campaign, Trump pledged to take a tough stance on illegal immigration. He commenced his second term with a series of executive orders focused on revamping the nation's immigration policies and tightening entry into the United States.

"The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals," Karoline Leavitt said in an online post, adding "hundreds" were deported by military aircraft.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

The White House provided a "brief preview" of the Trump administration's efforts to "secure our nation's borders." The update included a list of individuals arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with the crimes they were accused of committing. These crimes ranged from rape to sexual misconduct involving a child and repeated sexual abuse of a child aged 14 or younger.

This follows US President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” which highlights an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration over the past four years.

It read, “Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws."

