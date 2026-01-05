Nicolás Maduro became a follower of Indian spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba after visiting Puttaparthi, India. Maduro reportedly kept Sai Baba’s photo in his office, reflecting the guru’s influence on his personal and spiritual life.

Caracas: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, located more than 8,000 miles away from India, is known to have been a devoted follower of spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh. During his tenure as Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Maduro visited India in 2005 and again in 2012. On his first visit, he travelled to Puttaparthi with his wife and met Sai Baba personally. Though both were Christians by birth, the couple later began following Hindu traditions. Maduro reportedly kept a photograph of Sai Baba in his office, reflecting his spiritual beliefs.

Musk’s Starlink To Offer Free Internet In Venezuela

Amid Venezuela’s ongoing economic crisis and US sanctions, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has extended support by offering free internet access through his Starlink satellite network. A joint announcement by Musk-owned companies Tesla and SpaceX stated that Starlink would provide one month of free satellite broadband service to the country.

Musk has previously been vocal in his criticism of President Nicolás Maduro on social media platforms. He also publicly supported Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during the 2024 elections.

Surveillance Through Drones And Spies: House Model Used For Raid

Reports indicate that the United States had been making extensive preparations over a prolonged period to arrest Maduro. Intelligence drones and satellites were allegedly used to monitor his movements and daily activities. US intelligence agencies reportedly maintained close surveillance through multiple sources, including an individual within Maduro’s own administration.

According to these reports, even minute details—such as Maduro’s sleeping patterns, eating habits, clothing choices, and pets—were tracked. Officials stated that the plan was finalised in early December. As part of the preparation, soldiers reportedly constructed a replica of Maduro’s residence in the US and conducted rehearsals to practise breaching it.

Use Of 150 Warplanes In Operation

US President Donald Trump is said to have authorised the operation four days in advance, though it was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions. The final order was reportedly issued on Friday at 10.46 pm (Indian time), corresponding to 3.46 am on Saturday in Caracas.

The president reportedly wished the soldiers “good luck and Godspeed” before the operation commenced. Taking advantage of the cover of darkness in Caracas, the operation was carried out using air, land, and sea routes. It lasted approximately two hours and 20 minutes, with officials claiming that as many as 150 warplanes were deployed.