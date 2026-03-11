Global crude oil prices moved higher on March 11, 2026, as tensions in the Middle East continued to affect the energy market. The price of crude oil reached 85.48 USD per barrel, rising 2.43% from the previous day, according to Trading Economics.

Over the past month, oil prices have jumped sharply. The commodity has increased by 36.03% in the last 30 days. Compared with the same time last year, crude oil prices are now 26.30% higher. These figures are based on trading data from a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks the global oil benchmark.

Historically, crude oil touched its all-time high of 410.45 USD per barrel in December 2025.