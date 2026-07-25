Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch criticises Pakistani authorities for the deteriorating security in Balochistan, where she claims people bury the dead daily. She cited a judge's killing as an indictment of the lawlessness in the province.

Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch has sharply criticised Pakistani authorities over the worsening security situation in Balochistan, alleging that officials are focusing on projecting an image of stability while failing to address growing violence. In a post on X, Sammi Deen Baloch said that the security situation in Balochistan had deteriorated to the point where people were "forced to bury the dead almost every day."

She claimed that the violence was no longer limited to ordinary civilians and had begun affecting members of the judiciary as well. Referring to the killing of Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar, Sammi Deen Baloch said, "Balochistan has reached a point where people are forced to bury the dead almost every day. The violence no longer distinguishes between ordinary civilians and those entrusted with upholding the law. Even respected judges have now become targets."

'Devastating Indictment of Lawlessness'

Calling the incident a reflection of the prevailing security crisis, she added, "The daylight killing of Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar is not merely a cause for alarm. It is a devastating indictment of the lawlessness engulfing Balochistan and the profound insecurity faced by its people."

Authorities Accused of Concealing Failures

The activist further accused Pakistani authorities of prioritising public messaging over tackling the deteriorating law and order situation. According to her, the administration has repeatedly maintained that the state's authority has been restored and that conditions in the province are normal. She stated, "Meanwhile, authorities appear consumed by a single task: going on television to claim that the state's writ has been restored and that 'the situation is normal,' and busy in their crackdown against peaceful activism and dissent."

Sammi Deen Baloch alleged that despite such claims, the government had failed to ensure the safety of the people. "But the government has failed to protect its people. Beyond this carefully constructed narrative, it has little to show," she said.

Expressing concern over the overall situation in the region, the activist said that the authorities were relying on rhetoric instead of addressing the underlying security challenges. "As conditions in Balochistan continue to deteriorate, the response has been to double down on rhetoric rather than confront the crisis. Instead of restoring security, it seems more invested in concealing its own failures than addressing the reality unfolding on the ground," she said.

Her remarks came amid continued reports of violence and unrest in Balochistan, where security incidents and allegations of rights violations have remained a subject of concern raised by activists and rights groups.