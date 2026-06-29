Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch alleged Pakistani officials raided her family home in Sindh without a warrant. She accused authorities of intimidation, demanded answers from the Sindh govt, and expressed fears for her family's safety.

Baloch human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has alleged that Pakistani law enforcement and intelligence officials raided her family home in Sindh without any legal authority. In a strongly worded statement on social media platform X, Sammi accused the authorities of intimidation and demanded answers from the Sindh government.

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Taking to X, Sammi Deen Baloch directly addressed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. She wrote, "I demand your immediate explanation. Just now, law enforcement personnel and intelligence officials raided my family home without my knowledge or presence. If this has been carried out under your government, you owe the public an explanation. If it has not, then you have a responsibility to explain who is operating with such impunity in Sindh."

'Sustained Pattern of Intimidation'

She further alleged that the raid was not an isolated incident but part of "a sustained pattern of intimidation and harassment" targeting both her and her family. Sammi claimed that her family home had been empty for the past two days, yet police and intelligence officials repeatedly visited the property.

According to her statement, "Police and intelligence personnel have repeatedly come to the property, arriving in approximately fifteen vehicles and harassing my neighbours."

Fears Over Safety and Planted Evidence

Expressing concern over the alleged raid, she said, "Any unauthorised entry into my home raises serious fears about my family's safety, the integrity of our property, and the possibility that evidence could be planted, surveillance devices installed, or my residence otherwise compromised in an attempt to fabricate allegations against me."

She added that, given the continued harassment of human rights defenders, these concerns were "not abstract fears."

Activist Demands Legal Justification

Demanding accountability, Sammi questioned the legality of the operation. She asked, "Which agency entered my family's home? Under whose authority was this operation carried out? Was there any warrant authorising this raid? If so, it must be produced without delay."

She maintained that if the authorities had allegations against her, they should follow due legal procedures rather than resorting to what she described as "secretive raids, repeated visits, and unlawful intrusions."

Sammi also asserted, "My family's home is not a crime scene. It is not a place where state institutions can enter at will, intimidate our neighbours, or conduct unexplained operations without accountability."

'Authorities Will Be Held Responsible'

In the final part of her statement, Sammi warned against any attempt to implicate her through evidence allegedly recovered from the property. She said, "If anything is removed from my family's home, if anything is later claimed to have been recovered from it, or if any case is built against me on the basis of evidence allegedly found there following today's illegal intrusion, I will hold the authorities fully responsible."

She also held the authorities responsible for her family's safety, any damage to the property, and any future consequences arising from what she described as the unlawful entry into her home.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)