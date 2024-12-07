Sam Pitroda's phone, laptop hacked: Faces tens of thousands of dollars in crypto demand, smear campaign threat

Sam Pitroda, Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, revealed that his laptop, smartphone, and server have been repeatedly hacked over the past few weeks. The hackers have demanded tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, threatening to harm his reputation if he fails to comply.

Sam Pitroda, the Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, revealed on Saturday that his laptop, smartphone, and server have been repeatedly targeted by hackers in recent weeks. The cybercriminals have issued threats, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency as ransom.

In an email to the news agency ANI, Pitroda said, "I want to bring to your attention a critical matter my laptop, smartphone and server have been repeatedly hacked and severely compromised over the past few weeks."

The hackers have warned that they will tarnish his reputation if he does not comply with their demand for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

"The hackers have issued threats, demanding payment of tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. They have warned that if unpaid they will launch a smear and misinformation campaign to tarnish my reputation by contacting people in my network," he elaborated.

In his email, Pitroda cautioned against clicking on unfamiliar links and alerted recipients about potential malware threats that could compromise their devices.

"If you receive any emails or messages that appear to be about me from any unknown email/mobile no, I urge to not to open them, not to click on my links and not to download any attachments (Just Delete it) may contain malware that could compromise your own devices," he cautioned.

Currently out of Chicago, Pitroda intends to address these security concerns upon his return by upgrading his hardware, and software, and reinforcing security measures.

"This includes replacing outdated hardware, upgrading software and implementing robust new security measures to safeguard my digital presence. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or concern this situation may cause," he said.

