Sam Pitroda's phone, laptop hacked: Faces tens of thousands of dollars in crypto demand, smear campaign threat

Sam Pitroda, Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, revealed that his laptop, smartphone, and server have been repeatedly hacked over the past few weeks. The hackers have demanded tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, threatening to harm his reputation if he fails to comply.

Sam Pitroda's phone, laptop hacked; hackers demand cryptocurrency payment anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Sam Pitroda, the Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, revealed on Saturday that his laptop, smartphone, and server have been repeatedly targeted by hackers in recent weeks. The cybercriminals have issued threats, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency as ransom.

In an email to the news agency ANI, Pitroda said, "I want to bring to your attention a critical matter my laptop, smartphone and server have been repeatedly hacked and severely compromised over the past few weeks."

The hackers have warned that they will tarnish his reputation if he does not comply with their demand for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

"The hackers have issued threats, demanding payment of tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. They have warned that if unpaid they will launch a smear and misinformation campaign to tarnish my reputation by contacting people in my network," he elaborated.

In his email, Pitroda cautioned against clicking on unfamiliar links and alerted recipients about potential malware threats that could compromise their devices.

"If you receive any emails or messages that appear to be about me from any unknown email/mobile no, I urge to not to open them, not to click on my links and not to download any attachments (Just Delete it) may contain malware that could compromise your own devices," he cautioned.

Currently out of Chicago, Pitroda intends to address these security concerns upon his return by upgrading his hardware, and software, and reinforcing security measures.

"This includes replacing outdated hardware, upgrading software and implementing robust new security measures to safeguard my digital presence. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or concern this situation may cause," he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

FBI raises reward to $50,000 for information leading to arrest of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer snt

FBI raises reward to $50,000 for information leading to arrest of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer

Sir Cliff Richard slammed over claims to have recipe for 'greatest gravy in the world'. Now experts weigh in shk

Sir Cliff Richard slammed over claims to have recipe for 'greatest gravy in the world'. Now experts weigh in

SHOCKING! UK teen dies on video call with mother after 'careless' hotel staff serves peanuts in desert

SHOCKING! UK teen dies on video call with mother after 'careless' hotel staff serve peanuts in desert

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer goes viral; see pics shk

'Unmasked, flirtatious smile': Photos of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer go viral; see pics

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report shk

Bangladesh to remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's image from currency notes amid political crisis: Report

Recent Stories

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist? Bollywood and Nita Ambani favourite gcw

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon