The Tibetan Youth Congress's chain hunger strike against China's Ethnic Unity Law has reached its 19th day in Dharamshala. Three Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile members joined the protest, part of a global campaign seeking UN intervention.

The chain hunger strike initiated by the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) entered its 19th day on Thursday. The protest is part of a global campaign against China's implementation of the Ethnic Unity Law. Three members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile joined the chain hunger strike in Dharamshala on Thursday. Since July 19, the Tibetan Youth Congress has been carrying out a global protest campaign to amplify the voices of Tibetans and ensure that the truth about Tibet reaches a wider international audience.

Global Campaign for UN Intervention

Speaking to ANI, TYC General Secretary Tenzin Lobsang, said, "It's been 19 days since we started this chain hunger strike, but it has been 34 days since Tibetan martyr Lobga Rangzen self-immolated in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York. So far, 40 chapters of the Tibetan Youth Congress have organised different campaigns and protests in various ways across different places. We have been able to organise campaigns and protests in more than seven countries. We are trying to make this movement more effective so that the United Nations responds to our demands."

Parliament-in-Exile Members Join Protest

"This chain hunger strike has been organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, and today marks the 19th day of the protest. We are three members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile who have voluntarily joined this hunger strike in Dharamshala. We are protesting against China's Ethnic Unity Law and are here to express our solidarity with martyr Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York. We believe the United Nations should hold China accountable for the repression in Tibet," Wangdue Dorjee, a member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, said.

Condemning China's 'Ethnic Unity Law'

Tsering Dangchen, another Tibetan protester, said, "This chain hunger strike is being observed for 49 days as per Tibetan tradition, and today is the 19th day. Our hero Lobga Rangzen had urged us to strengthen unity within the Tibetan community and awaken a revolution against the Chinese. Our main purpose is to condemn the Ethnic Unity Law implemented by China. This law should be rejected because it is aimed at eradicating minorities, including Tibetans, in regions occupied by China."