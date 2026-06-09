South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal expressed concern over the West Asia conflict's global economic impact, including rising energy and food prices. He echoed PM Modi's call that 'now is not the time for war,' advocating for diplomacy.

South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal on Tuesday, voiced concern over the prolonged conflict in West Asia and its global economic repercussions, saying rising energy prices and disruptions in food and fertiliser supplies were being felt across the world.

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Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance that "now is not the time for war," Sooklal stressed the need for peace, dialogue and diplomatic solutions through the United Nations and multilateral institutions.

In an interview to ANI, the High Commissioner spoke about the recent military escalation between Israel and Iran and the situation in West Asia. High Commissioner of South Africa to India, Anil Sooklal, said, "We have always said that war is not the solution to differences that countries may have amongst themselves". He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for diplomacy and dialogue as the way forward and also highlighted how the price and availability of energy, and the cost of food and fertilisers have been affected due to the prolonged conflict. "Even though the war may be in West Asia, we live in an interconnected, interdependent world today, and we are seeing the negative repercussions. We fully agree with Prime Minister Modi when he says, "Now is not the time for war". It's a time for peace. It's a time for dialogue. It's a time for trying to find solutions through diplomatic means, working with the United Nations, with the Security Council, and our multilateral organisations, the regional organisations", he told ANI.

Gaza Conflict and Diplomatic Solutions

On the conflict in Gaza, Sooklal said that from the very outset of the Gaza conflict, South Africa has been clear that the situation must be resolved not through violence but by working through the United Nations, Security Council and the major players from within the region and the great powers that are involved in some way or another in this conflict. "It's really an unfortunate situation that has been prolonged unnecessarily", he said.

Impact on Global Supply Chains

On the impact of global supply chain disruptions on African economies, South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, termed the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz "unfortunate" and said, "the politicising of a very important waterway chokepoint that has a direct impact on energy availability on all of the countries globally, especially those of us who are dependent on the import of energy".

He underlined how it is important to work towards normalising the situation so that trade and transportation take place without hindrance. and said that the global waterways are global public goods which belong to the global community. (ANI)