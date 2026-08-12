The German Embassy in Delhi hosted 'Young Voices for Sustainable Development' on Intl Youth Day. The 11th GSDP event brought youth leaders and experts to discuss accelerating progress on SDGs like climate action and gender equality.

Young Voices for Sustainable Development

Marking the United Nations International Youth Day, the German Embassy in Delhi hosted the 11th edition of the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP) Conversation Series. Titled 'Young Voices for Sustainable Development', the interactive session brought together young leaders, innovators, policymakers and development practitioners to discuss how youth can accelerate progress towards a more sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient future, according to an official press release by the German Embassy in Delhi.

According to the release, the discussion focused on the role of young people in advancing SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Through personal experiences and practical examples, the esteemed panel explored how young people are driving inclusive sustainable urbanisation and mobility, promoting clean energy solutions, advancing gender equality, and leading climate action. The session also highlighted how bilateral partnerships can empower the next generation to translate ambition into meaningful impact.

Youth as Essential Partners in Change

The event commenced with welcome remarks by Georg Enzweiler, Charge d'affaires of the German Embassy in Delhi, saying, "The greatest challenges of our time cannot be solved in isolation. They require partnerships between governments and businesses, scientists and entrepreneurs, and above all, between people. Young people are not simply the leaders of tomorrow; they are already shaping the future today. They are driving innovation, building solutions, and challenging us to think differently about sustainability, climate justice, and inclusion. The Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) is built on the belief that lasting change comes through partnerships, and young people are essential partners in that journey."

Interactive Discussion and Expert Insights

A key highlight of the event was the fishbowl discussion, an interactive format that encouraged active participation from both speakers and the audience. Moderated by Jasmine Kaur, Officer in the Embassy's Economic Cooperation and Development Division, the discussion featured RampMyCity founder Prateek Khandelwal; GIZ India energy advisor Priyanshi Chauhan; Viksit Bharat Program senior fellow Ronak Jogeshwar; and UN Women India programme analyst Pallavi Agrawal.

The panellists shared insights on advancing sustainable cities, expanding access to clean energy, promoting gender equality, and strengthening climate action through innovation, collaboration, and youth leadership. The four panellists further elaborated on the role of youth-led innovation and entrepreneurship in addressing sustainability challenges. Together, they demonstrated how youth perspectives can help translate the SDGs into tangible action.

Showcasing Youth-Led Innovation

Alongside the discussion, the event featured an exhibition showcasing innovations developed by young changemakers from across India. The exhibition highlighted practical solutions addressing challenges related to inclusive sustainable public transport and cities, climate action, clean energy, and gender equality, while recognising the contributions of emerging innovators and inspiring greater youth participation in sustainable development.

Indo-German Partnership for a Greener Future

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Pamela Baijal, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation and Development Division, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, who thanked the speakers, exhibitors, and participants for their valuable contributions and reiterated the importance of the young voices within the collaboration between India and Germany in advancing sustainable development.

The Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP), launched in 2022, is a strategic cooperation framework supporting sustainable and climate-aligned development. According to the release, the partnership advances solutions that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and the goals of the Paris Agreement. (ANI)