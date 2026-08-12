A 15-member NCC delegation visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, discussing the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership with Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa. The visit aims to deepen ties between the youth of the two nations.

A 15-member delegation from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), presently touring Vietnam under the Annual Youth Exchange Programme, called on the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on Wednesday and engaged in discussions with Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa.

During the interaction, the envoy acquainted the visiting group with the progressive, multi-dimensional ties linking New Delhi and Hanoi, placing special emphasis on the expanding defence partnership between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Indian diplomatic mission, the contingent is scheduled to tour various defence, historical, cultural, and academic establishments across Hanoi and Nha Trang. This initiative aims to foster mutual understanding and deepen bonds of friendship among the youth of both countries.

Highlighting the significance of such initiatives, the Embassy stated that youth exchange programmes constitute a key component of the deep-rooted people-to-people ties shared by India and Vietnam.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

In a separate engagement on Wednesday, Ambassador Sherpa met with Vietnam's Ambassador-designate to India, Trinh Minh Manh, ahead of his departure to take up his assignment in New Delhi.

"A pleasure to wish success and an enriching experience in Incredible India to my fellow brother... We both believe in the progressive and future-looking partnership between India and Vietnam. India accords the highest priority to the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, a key partner in our Act East Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, and in the ASEAN framework. The sky is not the limit for our bilateral relationship," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi quoted Ambassador Sherpa as saying.

Expanding Defence Cooperation

The developments follow high-level bilateral military talks conducted during Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh's visit to Hanoi last week.

During interactions between Air Chief Marshal Singh and General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, both leaders reiterated their joint resolve to bolster military collaboration within the ambit of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while also deliberating on international and regional security issues of common interest.

"In the framework of the ongoing official visit to Vietnam, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, paid a courtesy call on General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence. The two sides reviewed the positive developments in Vietnam-India defence cooperation, particularly emphasising the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' Air Forces, capacity building, and promoting professional exchange activities," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi posted on X on August 5.

"They also exchanged views on regional and international security issues of mutual concern. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Vietnam and India to continue further deepening defence cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries," the diplomatic mission added.

The three-day official visit by Air Chief Marshal Singh underscored the steadily expanding defence ties between the two nations under their Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework. (ANI)