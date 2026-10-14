EAM S Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi for a two-day visit to review the India-UAE strategic partnership and attend the Raisina Middle East Forum. The visit comes amid rising tensions in West Asia and calls for stronger regional security cooperation.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the UAE to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and attend the 2nd Raisina Middle East Forum. Upon arrival, Jaishankar was welcomed by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy.

"Arrived in Abu Dhabi. Thank Minister Reem Al Hashimy for the warm welcome. Look forward to my discussions," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Jaishankar's Agenda in UAE

The Ministry of External Affairs said that during the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to comprehensively review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The talks are expected to focus on deepening strategic cooperation, trade, and economic engagement between the two nations.

Additionally, the External Affairs Minister will participate in discussions at the second edition of the Raisina Middle East event taking place in Abu Dhabi, addressing key geopolitical and strategic issues facing the region. The visit comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Regional Security in Focus Amid Tensions

Earlier on Monday, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash called for reviving joint Gulf action, particularly in security and defence, and strengthening the collective security framework amid escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, with the recent one having killed 13 people, including an Indian national, in an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

In a post on X, Gargash said the attacks had demonstrated that the security of Gulf states was indivisible and that targeting Saudi Arabia also undermined the security of the UAE and other Gulf nations. "Since the onset of the aggression against the Arab Gulf states, stemming from the aggressor's misguided assessment that they were the weakest link in a war we sought to avoid, it has become clear that we are all targeted, and that our security is indivisible. For targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia undermines the security of the UAE and all Gulf states," Gargash said.

"There is a pressing need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly in its security and defense aspects, and to strengthen the collective security framework. This is the dimension that has witnessed grave neglect, which has emboldened others to overreach against us. Gulf security is a shared responsibility that brooks no leniency or delay," he added.

The call for stronger regional security cooperation comes as the death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died. (ANI)