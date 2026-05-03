External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Jamaica for his first official visit. He will engage with the nation's leadership, business community, and the Indian diaspora as part of a three-nation Caribbean tour to strengthen ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Jamaica on Saturday for his first official visit to the Caribbean nation, where he is expected to engage with the country's leadership, business community and members of the Indian diaspora.

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"Pleased to arrive in Kingston for my first visit to Jamaica," Jaishankar wrote on X. He added, "Touched by the warm welcome extended by Foreign Minister Kamina J Smith." Pleased to arrive in Kingston for my first visit to Jamaica. Touched by the warm welcome extended by Foreign Minister @kaminajsmith. Look forward to engaging with the Jamaican leadership, business community, and members of the Indian diaspora over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/mDLLxJEtId — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2026

Jaishankar also said he looked forward to discussions during the two-day visit, stating, "Look forward to engaging with the Jamaican leadership, business community, and members of the Indian diaspora over the next two days."

Three-Nation Caribbean Tour

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made a brief stopover in Zurich while en route to his official visit to Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Jaishankar has embarked on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is from from May 2 to May 10.

MEA stated that the visit underscores India's close historical and cultural ties with the three countries, particularly due to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the leadership of the three nations and hold discussions with his counterparts on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at sustaining the momentum of India's political engagement with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, while further strengthening longstanding and friendly ties. It also reflects a shared commitment to South-South cooperation and development.

"During the visit, EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.

"This visit of EAM is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," it added.

In addition to official meetings, the External Affairs Minister is expected to engage with prominent business leaders and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the three countries.

India has been steadily deepening its engagement with these nations over time, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance diaspora-focused cooperation.

(ANI)