Rwanda's High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira participated in the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, praising PM Modi's leadership. She highlighted the strong India-Rwanda partnership and invited Indian businesses to invest in key sectors.

High Commissioner of Rwanda to India Jacqueline Mukangira participated in the 4th Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Central Gujarat, held in Vadodara on June 29 and 30. Rwanda participated in the conference as a Country Partner alongside Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Ukraine, according to an official press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In her address during the inaugural session, the High Commissioner expressed her sincere appreciation to the Government of Gujarat for inviting Rwanda to participate as a Country Partner. She also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, recognising his leadership in promoting India's global standing and his valued role in strengthening India-Rwanda relations.

Rwanda Pitched as Investor-Friendly Destination

In addition, Mukangira highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Rwanda and India, underpinned by mutual respect, cooperation and growing economic engagement. The official release stated that she presented Rwanda as a rapidly developing, stable and investor-friendly destination characterised by strong economic growth, low levels of corruption, a favourable business environment, and strategic access to African markets. The High Commissioner invited the Indian business community to explore investment opportunities in Rwanda in key sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT), agriculture, energy, tourism, healthcare, and mining, supported by attractive investment incentives. She further encouraged delegates to visit Rwanda, underscoring the country's natural beauty, unique tourism experiences, hospitality, and favourable visa arrangements.

Deepening Economic Engagement

On the margins of the conference, the High Commissioner participated in thematic sessions covering emerging trends and innovation in agriculture and food systems, including AI in Agriculture for Smarter Decisions and Higher Productivity, Back to the Roots: Natural Farming is Shaping the Future of Agriculture, and Future Foods & Smart Processing: Trends Redefining the Food Industry. Three delegates from Rwanda also attended the conference, the official press release noted. Mukangira held engagements with various Indian business representatives, many of whom expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Rwanda. She also interacted with several media houses.

India currently ranks as Rwanda's second-largest foreign investor and second-largest trading partner. As per the press release, a significant number of Indian investments in Rwanda originate from the State of Gujarat, reflecting the growing economic partnership between Rwanda and Gujarat.

Consistent Partnership with Vibrant Gujarat

The Central Gujarat Conference was the fourth regional conference under the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, following the North Gujarat Conference held in Mehsana in October 2025, the Kutch and Saurashtra Conference held in Rajkot in January, and the South Gujarat Conference held in Surat in May. Rwanda has participated as a Country Partner in all four regional conferences.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame attended the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2017 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled to take place in January 2027. (ANI)