Around 50 Tibetans in Shimla began a 24-hour hunger strike to oppose China's new ethnic law, which they allege undermines their culture and language. The protest also commemorates Lobsang Rangzen, who self-immolated for the Tibetan cause.

Around 50 Tibetan men, women and elderly members began a 24-hour hunger strike and peace protest at Chaura Maidan here, demanding international attention to the Tibetan cause and opposing what they described as efforts to undermine Tibetan language, culture and religious identity. The protest, organised by the Regional Tibetan Women's Association, Shimla, began at 4 pm on Tuesday and is scheduled to conclude at 4 pm on Wednesday (August 12).

Protest Objectives and Commemoration

The protesters said the hunger strike was being held in memory of Lobsang Rangzen, who, according to the organisers, self-immolated outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 2 in protest against Chinese government policies. Speaking to ANI, Tibetan freedom activist Tsering Paldon said the protest had two primary objectives: opposing China's newly introduced Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, which the protesters allege threatens Tibetan language and culture, and commemorating Lobsang Rangzen.

"The Regional Tibetan Women's Association of Shimla has organised this 24-hour hunger strike and peace protest. Around 50 Tibetan brothers and sisters have come forward to participate. Our first objective is to oppose the new law, which we believe is eroding Tibetan culture, religion and language. Our second objective is to commemorate Lobsang Rangzen, who sacrificed his life for the Tibetan cause," she said. Paldon said the protesters also wanted international organisations to pay greater attention to the Tibetan issue and the concerns of the Tibetan community.

'Tibet's Freedom is India's Security'

Another participant, Tibetan social activist Tsering Dorjee, said the protest was also intended to highlight what he described as the erosion of Tibetan cultural identity and the need for greater international support for the Tibetan cause. "Lobsang Rangzen gave his life with a message to Tibetan youth to remain aware of their future and protect their identity, language and culture. We are holding this 24-hour protest to remember his sacrifice and to appeal to the international community to support the Tibetan cause," Dorjee told ANI.

Dorjee also linked the Tibetan issue with India's security concerns, particularly in the Himalayan region. He alleged that developments in Tibet, including infrastructure expansion and the movement of people into the region, could have long-term demographic and strategic implications. "Tibet's freedom is India's security," Dorjee said, reiterating the slogan raised by the protesters.

The protesters also raised concerns over the preservation of the Tibetan language, traditional religious practices and cultural identity, alleging that these were facing increasing pressure. The organisers said the protest was being conducted peacefully, with Tibetan flags and banners displayed at the venue. They appealed to people in Shimla and supporters of the Tibetan movement to express solidarity with the participants. The 24-hour hunger strike is scheduled to conclude at 4 pm on July 12. (ANI)