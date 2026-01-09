Russia carried out a massive overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, launching hundreds of drones and missiles. The attack killed at least four people, injured dozens, and targeted civilian and energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions during a cold spell.

Russia carried out a massive overnight aerial assault on Ukraine, launching 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles and 22 cruise missiles, killing at least four people and injuring dozens, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday. In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the strikes heavily targeted Kyiv and several other regions in the country, damaging civilian infrastructure and energy facilities during a period of severe cold, as the war continues in Eastern Europe for the last four years. He confirmed that at least four people were killed in the capital alone, including a member of an ambulance crew.

Kyiv and Lviv Regions Targeted

"In Kyiv and the region, the aftermath of the massive Russian strike is still being dealt with. All necessary services are deployed. Twenty residential buildings alone were damaged," Zelenskyy said, adding that recovery operations are ongoing in the Lviv region and other parts of the country.

Double Strike Hits First Responders

The Ukrainian President said dozens of people were injured in the attacks and noted that Russia carried out a second strike on a residential building precisely when first responders were providing assistance after the initial attack. "Unfortunately, as of now, it is known that four people have been killed in the capital alone. Among them is an ambulance crew member. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. There was also a second strike on one of the residential buildings - precisely at the moment when first responders were providing assistance after the first strike," Zelenskyy stated in his post.

Scale of the Assault and Deliberate Timing

Providing details of the assault, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles aimed at energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, one Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, and 22 cruise missiles. He said the timing of the attack, coinciding with a significant cold spell, showed it was deliberately aimed at disrupting the normal lives of civilians.

"The attack took place exactly when there was a significant cold spell. Aimed precisely against the normal life of ordinary people. Right now, everything possible is being done to restore heating and electricity supply for the people," the Ukraianin President said, adding that a meeting of Ukraine's Energy Staff would be held to review restoration timelines, equipment needs and responsible officials.

Zelenskyy's Call for International Response

Zelenskyy also revealed that a building of the Embassy of Qatar in Ukraine was damaged by a Russian drone during the attack, noting that Qatar has played a key role in mediating with Russia to secure the release of prisoners of war and civilians. "A clear reaction from the world is needed. Above all from the United States, whose signals Russia truly pays attention to," Zelenskyy said, stressing that Russia must face consequences every time it chooses "killings and the destruction of infrastructure" over diplomacy.

He said the latest strike was a "very loud reminder" to Ukraine's partners that strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains a permanent priority, urging that no time be lost in deliveries, production or agreements.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would inform its partners at all levels about the attack and the response measures required. "Today, we will inform our partners at all levels about what has happened and what response measures we need," Zelenskyy concluded. (ANI)