    Russian Military plane crashes near Ivanovo, killing 15 people (WATCH)

    A Russian military transport plane crashed during takeoff from a western Russian air base, killing all 15 individuals on board. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an engine fire as the likely cause. Unverified videos on social media captured the aircraft with a flaming engine and a nearby helicopter amidst smoke.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    A Russian military transport aircraft, carrying 15 individuals, crashed during takeoff from a western Russian air base on Tuesday. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the incident, though specific details regarding the crash remain uncertain. Reports indicate that the crash occurred when one of the plane's engines caught fire, resulting in the loss of 15 lives. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the plane crashed in the Ivanovo region, with no survivors reported according to online news services within Russia.

    In an official statement, the Russian Defence Ministry disclosed that the Il-76 aircraft, carrying eight crew members and seven passengers, crashed in the Ivanovo region. It suggested that an engine fire during takeoff likely caused the crash, as reported by Republic TV.

    Unverified videos circulating on Russian social media depicted the aircraft with a flaming engine descending, while a helicopter was seen nearby amidst rising smoke.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 5:42 PM IST
