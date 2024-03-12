Russian Military plane crashes near Ivanovo, killing 15 people (WATCH)

A Russian military transport plane crashed during takeoff from a western Russian air base, killing all 15 individuals on board. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an engine fire as the likely cause. Unverified videos on social media captured the aircraft with a flaming engine and a nearby helicopter amidst smoke.

In an official statement, the Russian Defence Ministry disclosed that the Il-76 aircraft, carrying eight crew members and seven passengers, crashed in the Ivanovo region. It suggested that an engine fire during takeoff likely caused the crash, as reported by Republic TV.

