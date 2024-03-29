Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Russian authorities detain additional suspect in Concert hall massacre which killed 143 people

    Russian authorities detain another suspect linked to the concert hall attack that claimed 143 lives, amid ongoing investigations into terror financing and international involvement. Tensions are escalating between Russia and Ukraine over alleged connections to the attack.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    In a recent development, Russia's top investigative body announced the detention of yet another suspect believed to be an accomplice in the tragic attack on a concert hall near Moscow. This attack, which claimed the lives of 143 people, shocked the nation and prompted swift action from law enforcement.

    According to a statement from the Investigative Committee, the newly detained individual is suspected of involvement in financing the attack that took place at the Crocus City concert hall. The assailants, armed with guns, targeted concert-goers, and later set the venue ablaze. Details regarding the identity and specific actions of the suspect have not been disclosed.

    Authorities had previously apprehended 11 suspects in connection with the attack, including four individuals allegedly directly involved in carrying out the assault. These four individuals, identified as Tajik nationals, have been charged with terrorism and appeared in a Moscow court amidst reports of severe physical abuse.

    While a faction of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre, Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have consistently accused Ukraine and Western powers of complicity, although no concrete evidence has been presented to support these claims.

    The Investigative Committee's statement also mentioned the receipt of significant financial support, including cryptocurrency, from Ukraine by the perpetrators of the attack. However, Ukraine vehemently denies any involvement, labeling Moscow's accusations as a ploy to escalate conflict in the region.

    As the investigation continues, health officials report that around 70 individuals remain hospitalized, many in critical condition, due to injuries sustained during the attack. The ongoing probe is trying to uncover the full extent of the perpetrators' network however, Russia is adamant on Ukraine's hand.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 5:45 PM IST
